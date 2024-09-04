NPR goes wild at 'The Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour' stop in Orlando

Featuring stand-up sets from Alonzo Bodden, Dulcé Sloan, Josh Gondelman and Negin Farsad

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 11:28 am

click to enlarge Alonzo Bodden features in the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Alonzo Bodden features in the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour
Since 1996, NPR comedic quiz show “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” has been a reliable source for a chuckle or two on the weekend.

The Peter Sagal-hosted show is/was the spiritual successor to the likes of Tom Lehrer and the Capitol Steps, hoping to unite “both” sides by pointing out govern- mental absurdity. Trump kind of made all that jazz obsolete (because we’re fucking soaking in it), but the show is still popular and perhaps this stand-up tour will be a shot in the arm.

Touting panelists from the show, unbound by pesky FCC regulations, the tour features current stalwarts Alonzo Bodden, Dulcé Sloan, Josh Gondelman and Negin Farsad. Bodden is leaning into the freedom, telling an interviewer, “This is not like the radio show, this is live and uncensored, no FCC in sight and no quizzing.”

We’re definitely intrigued to hear some very hot Network-style takes.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Plaza Live, $34-$65.

Event Details
The Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour

The Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour

Fri., Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$34-$65
Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live

Matthew Moyer

September 4, 2024

