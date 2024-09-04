NPR goes wild at 'The Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour' stop in Orlando

The Peter Sagal-hosted show is/was the spiritual successor to the likes of Tom Lehrer and the Capitol Steps, hoping to unite “both” sides by pointing out govern- mental absurdity. Trump kind of made all that jazz obsolete (because we’re fucking soaking in it), but the show is still popular and perhaps this stand-up tour will be a shot in the arm.
Touting panelists from the show, unbound by pesky FCC regulations, the tour features current stalwarts Alonzo Bodden, Dulcé Sloan, Josh Gondelman and Negin Farsad. Bodden is leaning into the freedom, telling an interviewer, “This is not like the radio show, this is live and uncensored, no FCC in sight and no quizzing.”
We’re definitely intrigued to hear some very hot Network-style takes.
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Plaza Live, $34-$65.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed