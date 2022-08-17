Nourish your spirit with words (and spirits) at Creative City Project's 'Anthology' this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Adam Sliger, Memoir Agency 'Anthology' happens all this weeknd

Local cultural scene-makers Creative City Project debut a new event this weekend— Anthology — that shifts the focus somewhat from visually immersive to spirits-aided “theater of the mind.”The evening features four area writers affiliated with Orlando imprint Burrow Press reading their works, paired with live jazz from the Will Adrian Trio. Speaking of pairing, bartenders on site will be whipping up four custom cocktails for tasting that will each be loosely linked to one of the four authors.Reading this weekend are Central Floridians Brianna Johnson, Shane Hinton, Melanie Farmer and a mystery writer TBA.Putting Creative City Project into the Renaissance Theatre space — a place also, coincidentally, known for immersive productions — should make for a very aesthetically satisfying and heady evening.