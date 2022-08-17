ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Nourish your spirit with words (and spirits) at Creative City Project's 'Anthology' this weekend

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge 'Anthology' happens all this weeknd - Photo by Adam Sliger, Memoir Agency
Photo by Adam Sliger, Memoir Agency
'Anthology' happens all this weeknd

Local cultural scene-makers Creative City Project debut a new event this weekend
— Anthology — that shifts the focus somewhat from visually immersive to spirits-aided “theater of the mind.”

The evening features four area writers affiliated with Orlando imprint Burrow Press reading their works, paired with live jazz from the Will Adrian Trio. Speaking of pairing, bartenders on site will be whipping up four custom cocktails for tasting that will each be loosely linked to one of the four authors.

Reading this weekend are Central Floridians Brianna Johnson, Shane Hinton, Melanie Farmer and a mystery writer TBA.

Putting Creative City Project into the Renaissance Theatre space — a place also, coincidentally, known for immersive productions — should make for a very aesthetically satisfying and heady evening.

Event Details
"Anthology"

"Anthology"

Fri., Aug. 19, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 20, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 21, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Company 415 E Princeton St, Orlando College Park

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$35

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

