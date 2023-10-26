Non-Halloween things to do in Orlando this weekend: Oct. 27-29

You won't need a costume for any of these events

By and on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 10:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kiwi Camera Service hosts a swap meet of all things photography-related at 9 a.m. Sunday - image courtesy Kiwi Camera Service
image courtesy Kiwi Camera Service
Kiwi Camera Service hosts a swap meet of all things photography-related at 9 a.m. Sunday

Events:

Barktoberfest Pet-related vendors, food trucks and the Animal Services mobile clinic onsite offering pet rabies vaccines and microchipping. Noon Sunday; Lake Eola Park, Eola Drive, North Eola Drive and East Robinson Street.

Brewlando's Fall Fun Festival The festival brings together a vibrant blend of traditional and modern fall festivities. 11 am Saturday; Brewlando Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave.; free; 407-476-3535.

Central Florida Veg Fest Discover new products and ideas from over 200 vendors and 100 contributors and enjoy a wide variety of presentations and food preparation demos. 10 am Saturday; Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive; cfvegfest.org.

Kiwi Camera Swap Meet A community event for all things related to photography. This year there will be food, oracles and an instant photo studio. 9 am Sunday; Kiwi Camera Service, 542 Virginia Drive; free; 407-286-4073; facebook.com/kiwicameraservice.

Inky Fingers Printmaking and zine fest. 2 pm Sunday; The Space Station, 2539 Coolidge Ave; free-$20; facebook.com/spacestationorlando.

Le Dîner en Blanc The most chic, all-white, elegant foodie event of the year. Enjoy dining and dancing under the stars with some of Orlando's most stylish people. 4 pm Sunday; location TBA; $85; 407-739-2667; orlando.dinerenblanc.com.

Oktoberfest Fabulous German food, beer, live music and dancing, kids play area, flag parade, and much more. Noon Saturday; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $5; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Orlando Air Show Features the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo Team. 9 am Saturday-Sunday; Orlando Sanford International Airport, 1200 Red Cleveland Blvd., Sanford; $32.50; airandspaceshow.com.

Spooky Empire Fan and cosplay convention. Friday-Sunday; Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive; $40-$80; spookyempire.com.

Movies:

National Theatre Live: Good As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences. 10:30 am Saturday; Enzian Theater, $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Orlando Film Festival Showcasing incredible cinema from around the world. Oct. 26-Nov. 2; Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe, 155 S. Orange Ave; $20-$300; 407-217-1390; offvirtual.com.

Spirited Away Chihiro's family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits. 3 pm Saturday, 4 & 7 pm Sunday, 7 pm Monday and 7 pm Tuesday; various theaters; $12.50-$14.91; fathomevents.com.

Theater/Opera:

PlayFest 2023 Consists of six new play readings presented over two weekends. This weekend: The Facts Are as Follows, Who Hurt You?, and Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars. Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St; $15.90-$20; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Featuring the Rich Weirdoes as the live shadow cast. 7:30 & 10 pm Sunday; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave; $35-$50; 407-228-1220; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Tosca Tragic consequences await the diva Floria Tosca, her lover Cavaradossi, and the duplicitous Baron Scarpia, as politics, religion, and lust collide in Puccini's opera. 7:30 pm Friday and 2 pm Sunday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $29-$200; 407-839-0119; drphillipscenter.org.

The Spider Queen Tells the saga of the greatest flop in Broadway history from inception to closing, and all the previews in between. Thursday-Sunday; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St; $20; 407-436-7800; orlandofringe.org.

A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story A thrilling and poignant tale from one of the darkest eras in American history. Breakthrough Theatre Company, 6900 Aloma Ave, Winter Park; $12-$20; 407-920-4034; breakthroughtheatre.com.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Spooky Empire returns to Orlando Halloween weekend with cosplay, celebs and frights galore

By Matthew Moyer

Spooky Empire returns to Orlando for Halloween weekend

Shake it off at the Taylor Swift '1989' album release party at Conduit

By Grayson Keglovic

Shake it off at the Taylor Swift '1989' album release party at Conduit

Thornton Park's annual Halloween Block Party promises a hair-raising rager

By Grayson Keglovic

Thornton Park's Halloween Block Party is back this weekend

Mount Dora Craft Fair brings hundreds of vendors and artisans to town this weekend

By McKenna Schueler

Mount Dora Craft Fair happens on Saturday

Also in Arts + Culture

Last weeks to see the intimate portraits of 'us' at the Maitland Art Center

By Richard Reep

Last weeks to see the intimate portraits of 'us' at the Maitland Art Center (4)

Opera Orlando’s ‘Tosca’ takes shape, with plenty of midnight oil burned before the final reveal this weekend

By Seth Kubersky

Foreman Ty Bargfrede leads a tour of the Opera Orlando workshop

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

Orlando expat's latest piece gives a close look at what it takes to survive as an artist

By Seth Kubersky

Kubersky (in gloves) scrubs dishes in Feldman's bathroom sink
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us