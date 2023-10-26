Non-Halloween things to do in Orlando this weekend: Oct. 27-29

click to enlarge image courtesy Kiwi Camera Service Kiwi Camera Service hosts a swap meet of all things photography-related at 9 a.m. Sunday

Events :

Barktoberfest Pet-related vendors, food trucks and the Animal Services mobile clinic onsite offering pet rabies vaccines and microchipping. Noon Sunday; Lake Eola Park, Eola Drive, North Eola Drive and East Robinson Street.

Brewlando's Fall Fun Festival The festival brings together a vibrant blend of traditional and modern fall festivities. 11 am Saturday; Brewlando Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave.; free; 407-476-3535.

Central Florida Veg Fest Discover new products and ideas from over 200 vendors and 100 contributors and enjoy a wide variety of presentations and food preparation demos. 10 am Saturday; Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive; cfvegfest.org.

Kiwi Camera Swap Meet A community event for all things related to photography. This year there will be food, oracles and an instant photo studio. 9 am Sunday; Kiwi Camera Service, 542 Virginia Drive; free; 407-286-4073; facebook.com/kiwicameraservice.



Inky Fingers Printmaking and zine fest. 2 pm Sunday; The Space Station, 2539 Coolidge Ave; free-$20; facebook.com/spacestationorlando.

Le Dîner en Blanc The most chic, all-white, elegant foodie event of the year. Enjoy dining and dancing under the stars with some of Orlando's most stylish people. 4 pm Sunday; location TBA; $85; 407-739-2667; orlando.dinerenblanc.com.

Oktoberfest Fabulous German food, beer, live music and dancing, kids play area, flag parade, and much more. Noon Saturday; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $5; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Orlando Air Show Features the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo Team. 9 am Saturday-Sunday; Orlando Sanford International Airport, 1200 Red Cleveland Blvd., Sanford; $32.50; airandspaceshow.com.

Spooky Empire Fan and cosplay convention. Friday-Sunday; Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive; $40-$80; spookyempire.com.

Movies :

National Theatre Live: Good As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences. 10:30 am Saturday; Enzian Theater, $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Orlando Film Festival Showcasing incredible cinema from around the world. Oct. 26-Nov. 2; Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe, 155 S. Orange Ave; $20-$300; 407-217-1390; offvirtual.com.

Spirited Away Chihiro's family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits. 3 pm Saturday, 4 & 7 pm Sunday, 7 pm Monday and 7 pm Tuesday; various theaters; $12.50-$14.91; fathomevents.com.

Theater/Opera :

PlayFest 2023 Consists of six new play readings presented over two weekends. This weekend: The Facts Are as Follows, Who Hurt You?, and Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars. Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St; $15.90-$20; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Featuring the Rich Weirdoes as the live shadow cast. 7:30 & 10 pm Sunday; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave; $35-$50; 407-228-1220; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Tosca Tragic consequences await the diva Floria Tosca, her lover Cavaradossi, and the duplicitous Baron Scarpia, as politics, religion, and lust collide in Puccini's opera. 7:30 pm Friday and 2 pm Sunday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $29-$200; 407-839-0119; drphillipscenter.org.

The Spider Queen Tells the saga of the greatest flop in Broadway history from inception to closing, and all the previews in between. Thursday-Sunday; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St; $20; 407-436-7800; orlandofringe.org.

A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story A thrilling and poignant tale from one of the darkest eras in American history. Breakthrough Theatre Company, 6900 Aloma Ave, Winter Park; $12-$20; 407-920-4034; breakthroughtheatre.com.