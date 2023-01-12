Nomadic Photo Ark rolls into Parramore this weekend with Snap! Orlando to take portraits of community members

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 1:43 pm

The Nomadic Photo Ark teams up with Snap this weekend - Photo courtesy the Nomadic Photo Ark/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Nomadic Photo Ark/Facebook
The Nomadic Photo Ark teams up with Snap this weekend

"Portrait of US," a living story archive, is setting up shop in Central Florida this weekend with a traveling photo darkroom in tow.

Photographers Monica Jane Frisell and Adam Scher have converted a cargo trailer into their Nomadic Photo Ark, which they’ve been motoring across the country in since July 2021, collecting audio stories and photos across the United States.

In collaboration with Snap! Orlando, Frisell will capture narratives and portraits in the Parramore neighborhood. Participating residents will get their own black-and-white print to keep. The event was organized in partnership with local activist Jennifer Desire.

10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15, 814 W. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Event Details
Nomadic Photo Ark

Nomadic Photo Ark

Sat., Jan. 14, 10 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 15, 10 a.m.

Art and History Museums – Maitland 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run

By Matthew Moyer

Tron Lightcycle Run opens in April

Central Florida Scottish Highland Games goes down in Winter Springs all weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Sound the bagpipes! The Scottish Highland Games are this weekend

An exciting new era for Orlando Fringe kicks off this week

By Seth Kubersky

"A Terrible Show for Terrible People" features in the Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest

Touring belly dance troupe Disco Iskandar perform at Orlando's Stardust Video next week

By Bao Le-Huu

Disco Iskandar performs at Stardust next week

Also in Arts + Culture

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center has a lot to live up to, but often misses the mark

By Seth Kubersky

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' runs at the Dr. Phil through Jan. 15

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Jan. 12-18

By Rob Brezsny

This is just an excuse to run a picture of baby Brad Pitt

Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run

By Matthew Moyer

Tron Lightcycle Run opens in April

An exciting new era for Orlando Fringe kicks off this week

By Seth Kubersky

"A Terrible Show for Terrible People" features in the Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us