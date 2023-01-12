Nomadic Photo Ark rolls into Parramore this weekend with Snap! Orlando to take portraits of community members

Photo courtesy the Nomadic Photo Ark/Facebook The Nomadic Photo Ark teams up with Snap this weekend

"Portrait of US," a living story archive, is setting up shop in Central Florida this weekend with a traveling photo darkroom in tow.Photographers Monica Jane Frisell and Adam Scher have converted a cargo trailer into their Nomadic Photo Ark, which they’ve been motoring across the country in since July 2021, collecting audio stories and photos across the United States.In collaboration with Snap! Orlando, Frisell will capture narratives and portraits in the Parramore neighborhood. Participating residents will get their own black-and-white print to keep. The event was organized in partnership with local activist Jennifer Desire.