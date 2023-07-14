Nintendo steers ‘Summer of Play’ tour into the Florida Mall later this month

To hype up the Nintendo Switch, the gaming company is setting up an interactive installation at the Florida Mall where folks can check out new games and snag some selfies with gaming characters (sure, why not?).
The video-curious will be able to play various Nintendo Switch games gratis, get a preview of the yet-to-be-released Pikmin 4 and even score some heavily branded swag.
Photo ops with characters from The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing can be had at varying times during the Summer of Play's run at the mall.
Nintendo's Summer of Play tour is at the Florida Mall on Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23. Admission is free.
