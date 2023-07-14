2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Nintendo steers ‘Summer of Play’ tour into the Florida Mall later this month

The video game giant is going on a summer road trip

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 2:22 pm

The Nintendo Summer of Play tour rolls into the Florida Mall - Photo courtesy Nintendo Switch/Facebook
Photo courtesy Nintendo Switch/Facebook
The Nintendo Summer of Play tour rolls into the Florida Mall
Video game-makers Nintendo are hitting the road this this month for their "Summer of Play" tour, which includes a stop at an Orlando mall.

To hype up the Nintendo Switch, the gaming company is setting up an interactive installation at the Florida Mall where folks can check out new games and snag some selfies with gaming characters (sure, why not?).

The video-curious will be able to play various Nintendo Switch games gratis, get a preview of the yet-to-be-released Pikmin 4 and even score some heavily branded swag.

Photo ops with characters from The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing can be had at varying times during the Summer of Play's run at the mall.

Nintendo's Summer of Play tour is at the Florida Mall on Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23. Admission is free.
Event Details
The Nintendo Summer of Play

The Nintendo Summer of Play

Thu., July 20, 10 a.m., Fri., July 21, 10 a.m., Sat., July 22, 10 a.m. and Sun., July 23, 11 a.m.

Florida Mall 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando South

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Florida Mall

8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando South

407-851-6255

1 event 15 articles

