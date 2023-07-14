Nintendo steers ‘Summer of Play’ tour into the Florida Mall later this month

Photo courtesy Nintendo Switch/Facebook The Nintendo Summer of Play tour rolls into the Florida Mall

Location Details Florida Mall 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando South 407-851-6255 1 event 15 articles

Video game-makers Nintendo are hitting the road this this month for their "Summer of Play" tour, which includes a stop at an Orlando mall.To hype up the Nintendo Switch, the gaming company is setting up an interactive installation at the Florida Mall where folks can check out new games and snag some selfies with gaming characters ().The video-curious will be able to play various Nintendo Switch games gratis, get a preview of the yet-to-be-releasedand even score some heavily branded swag.Photo ops with characters fromandcan be had at varying times during the Summer of Play's run at the mall.Nintendo's Summer of Play tour is at the Florida Mall on Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23. Admission is free.