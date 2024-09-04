Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out Live tour makes a ‘Final Lap’ to Orlando

Celebrating 20 years of the show

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge Nick Cannon’s “Wild ’N Out Live: The Final Lap" makes a stop at the Kia Center - Photo courtesy Live Nation
Photo courtesy Live Nation
Nick Cannon’s “Wild ’N Out Live: The Final Lap" makes a stop at the Kia Center
Nick Cannon’s “Wild ’N Out Live: The Final Lap" makes its last local stop at the Kia Center in Orlando this week.

Known for blending humor with social commentary, longtime variety show Wild ’N Out has even been recognized by the NAACP for its cultural impact. Host Nick Cannon is an American comedian, television personality, actor and rapper, known for his versatility in the entertainment industry.

This performance, Florida’s only date, is a celebration of over 20 years of the program’s history and humor. With cast appearances from all eras, it’ll feature improv, freestyle battles, music performances, interactive audience activities and more.

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Kia Center, $30-$200.

Event Details
Nick Cannon: Wild 'N Out Live

Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$30-$250
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


September 4, 2024

