Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out Live tour makes a ‘Final Lap’ to Orlando

Known for blending humor with social commentary, longtime variety show Wild ’N Out has even been recognized by the NAACP for its cultural impact. Host Nick Cannon is an American comedian, television personality, actor and rapper, known for his versatility in the entertainment industry.
This performance, Florida’s only date, is a celebration of over 20 years of the program’s history and humor. With cast appearances from all eras, it’ll feature improv, freestyle battles, music performances, interactive audience activities and more.
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Kia Center, $30-$200.
