Universal Orlando Mardi Gras allowing tourists to pay to ride on the floats

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Universal's Mardi Gras is getting bigger - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Universal's Mardi Gras is getting bigger

Universal Orlando are expanding their annual Mardi Gras celebrations with a new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, debuting next year. Who needs the French Quarter, anyway?

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, a separately ticketed add-on to park admission, offers you the chance to hop up on a float and toss beads to the hoi polloi on the ground (and don't get any funny ideas about those transactions).

After you've worked up a hearty appetite from all that bead-volleying, you can partake of a three-course dinner from one of four park restaurants: the Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

This Experience be available from Feb. 4-April 16, 2023, the entirety of this year's Mardi Gras festivities at Universal. Tickets are currently $64.99 through Universal.


