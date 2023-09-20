New Generation Theatrical opens a re-envisioned ‘Next to Normal’

Warning: This preview is littered with song references

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
'Next to Normal' opens this week - Photo courtesy New Generation Theatrical/Facebook
Photo courtesy New Generation Theatrical/Facebook
'Next to Normal' opens this week
Directed locally by Shonn McCloud, New Generation Theatrical brings to Orlando a re-conceptualized version of the powerful family drama and rock musical Next to Normal (one of this writer’s favorites), which chronicles one African American family’s journey with mental illness, loss and grief. (But we promise you’ll laugh, too.)

While the original musical touches on the same themes, New Generation promises this take spotlights mental health stigmas in the Black community, as audience members become privy to the internal dynamics of a suburban family, featuring an overachieving teenage daughter plagued by perfectionism, a depressed son, a mom with
bipolar disorder and delusional episodes, and a father who buries his own emotions in an effort to keep the family together.

With a small cast, the show is intimate and tackles difficult subjects, including death, suicide and drug misuse. But it’s also layered with a shock of dark humor (wry, not distasteful) that brings a sort of light to the gloom — while humanizing a family that comes to realize life can and should be more than getting through just another day. (Warning, this preview is littered with song references.) Over the course of the show, the family also comes to realize that while “normal” may feel like something far away, something “next to normal” can be OK, too.

Runs through Oct. 1.

Various times, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, newgentheatrical.org, $15-$40.
Event Details
"Next to Normal"

"Next to Normal"

Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Sept. 24, 2 p.m., Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 1, 2 p.m. Continues through Oct. 1

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$15-$40
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

24 events 111 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other media outlets.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Epic Universe will ‘bring the park back into theme parks,’ Universal Destinations CEO says

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epic Universe will ‘bring the park back into theme parks,’ Universal Destinations CEO says

The best things to do in Orlando this week, Sept. 20-27

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Catch "Howl's Moving Castle" on the big screen this week.

Release party for Ryan Rivas’ latest book, ‘Lizard People,’ at Zeppelin this weekend

By Jessica Bryce Young

Ryan Rivas reads at the release party for new newest book 'Lizard People'

Dave Chappelle to perform stand-up at Orlando's Amway Center in November

By Ray Roa

Dave Chappelle comes to Orlando for an arena stand-up date in November

Also in Arts + Culture

UCF art gallery exhibition ‘Covering Carbon’ explores the mysteries of coal, oil and plastic

By Richard Reep

"Offshore 2" by Kathleen Thum

Fans are trading spooky friendship bracelets at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

By Chelsea Zukowski

Fans are trading spooky friendship bracelets at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

CFCArts expands the usual definition of a staged concert with their ‘Beauty and the Beast’

By Seth Kubersky

CFCArts expands the usual definition of a staged concert with their ‘Beauty and the Beast’

New Generation Theatrical builds NGT Studio, a rehearsal and workshop space, at Fashion Square

By Seth Kubersky

The workshop at NGT Studio
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us