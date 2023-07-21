2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

New Generation Theatrical announces new donor and studio programs

Exclusive: Donations will support the new NGT Studio at Fashion Square Mall

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 2:09 pm

click to enlarge New Generation Theatrical is pulling back the curtain on their new donor program and studio facility. - Image courtesy New Generation Theatrical
Image courtesy New Generation Theatrical
New Generation Theatrical is pulling back the curtain on their new donor program and studio facility.
Producer Aaron Safer's New Generation Theatrical, which recently brought Orlando audiences Michael Knight's original comedy Jesus: Origins and a millennial twist on Twelfth Night, is launching a new donor program at tonight's Spring Awakening Benefit Concert at The Abbey. In addition, they are unveiling — exclusively to Orlando Weekly — their new NGT Studio at Fashion Square Mall.

New Generation Theatrical's new donor program is the Orlando-based nonprofit's first comprehensive fundraising effort. Donor benefits include signed show posters and exclusive merchandise packs, and donors at certain levels gain access to unique experiences such as a Broadway Trivia Night, a Broadway Karaoke Night and a Walk-on Role in an NGT show.

Learn more about New Generation Theatrical's donor program and join up at newgentheatrical.org/giving.

Donations to New Generation Theatrical support free student tickets to their shows,  a future paid internship program, and the continued creation of new original works. NGT is committed to paying their actors and staff a $20/hour minimum wage, as well as providing workers comp for all union and non-union workers.

NGT's new donor program will also support the company's newly opened space inside the Fashion Square Mall, the 6,000 square foot NGT Studio. Designed to be a comprehensive hub for theatrical production, the space includes a dedicated area, as well as a fully-equipped workshop for scenic and prop builds, and office space for the NGT team.
New Generation also announced this week the Orlando premiere of Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, a play about a "terminally single" gay 20-something, directed by Alexander Mrazek. Performances will run Aug. 4-12 at the Orlando Family Stage (formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre) Black Box Theatre; tickets are available here.

Look for an interview with Safer and exclusive look inside NGT Studio in an upcoming installment of Live Active Cultures.
Event Details
"Spring Awakening: A Benefit Concert"

Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., Sat., July 22, 8 p.m. and Sun., July 23, 3 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$15-$40

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

