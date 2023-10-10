New Epcot Candlelight Processional narrators include Brendan Fraser, Sterling K. Brown, Ann-Margret and more

The annual retelling of the Christmas story is one of the most popular shows at Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 12:15 pm

click to enlarge New Epcot Candlelight Processional narrators include Brendan Fraser, Sterling K. Brown, Ann-Margret and more
Photo via Disney Parks
It may be *checks calendar* the beginning of October, but Disney is already ramping up preparations for its beloved holiday events.

One of the most popular is the Candlelight Processional show, part of Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays, which returns on Nov. 24. And this year’s list of narrators is star-studded. Check it out:
  • Chrissy Metz: Nov. 24-25
  • Luis Fonsi: Nov. 26-27
  • Ann-Margret: Nov. 28-29
  • Simu Liu: Nov. 30-Dec. 2
  • John Stamos: Dec. 3-5
  • Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8
  • Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11
  • Brendan Fraser: Dec. 12-14
  • Eva Longoria: Dec. 15-16
  • Joey McIntyre: Dec. 17-18
  • Sterling K. Brown: Dec. 19-20
  • Jordan Fisher: Dec. 21-23
  • Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26
  • Audra McDonald: Dec. 27-28
  • Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30
The nine new narrators this year include Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), singer Luis Fonsi, Ann-Margret (iconic star of Bye Bye Birdie, among dozens of other movies and stage shows), Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, The Whale), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jordan Fisher (actor and singer) and Audra McDonald (Broadway star).

The Candlelight Processional is a moving retelling of the classic Christmas story with a narrator, a choir, a 50-piece orchestra, heraldic trumpets and the Voices of Liberty choir. Seats fill up fast during the holiday event, but Disney also offers a Candlelight Processional dining package that includes a guaranteed seat and the choice of a meal at one of Epcot’s World Showcase restaurants.

Those dining packages go on sale on Oct. 17.

Disney also shared more details about what to expect at this year’s holiday festival at Epcot, including the return of Santa Claus at the Odyssey pavilion. And throughout World Showcase, there will be storytellers sharing fun holiday tales from around the world.

In World Showcase Plaza, the voices of Joyful! A Celebration of the Season will share gospel and R&B tunes to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa. And in Living With the Land, the greenhouses get a holiday makeover with twinkling lights and other festive natural holiday displays.

It wouldn’t be an Epcot festival without food, and this year’s Festival of the Holidays will have more than 15 holiday kitchens serving up classic comforts and wintry global cuisine.
Then for dessert, the popular Holiday Cookie Stroll returns — buy five cookies from cookie stroll locations with a matching stamp, then head to the Holiday Sweets & Treats station for a sixth specialty cookie.

Disney also shared a glimpse at some of the new merch coming soon, including a fuzzy sherpa spirit jersey, mugs, cookie jars and tumblers all featuring this year’s gold, cream and black designs.

Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays kicks off on Nov. 24 and runs daily and nightly through Dec. 30. More details about attractions, merchandise, food and decor are coming soon.

