New drone show, glow-in-the-dark pool parties coming to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

The new big-ticket attraction this year is the “Sounds of America: A Nighttime Spectacular” drone show, which kicked off last week. The nighttime show features over 200 drones lighting up the sky over Gaylord Palms with aerial art set to an original resort soundtrack.
The best place to see the show is on the Coquina Lawn. “Sounds of America: A Nighttime Spectacular” begins at 9 p.m. on the following nights:
June 14, 28
July 3, 5, 19, 26
Aug. 10, 30
Sept. 1
Also new this year are two pool parties in the Cypress Springs Water Park — the Sunshine Splash Bash and the nighttime Aqua Glow Pool Party.
During the day, the Sunshine Splash Bash will host a DJ spinning summer jams and leading attendees in poolside games. There are also poolside animal encounters with Florida wildlife like alligators and snakes.
When the sun goes down, the resort’s water park becomes a glow-in-the-dark pool party with DJs spinning and opportunities to don glowing face paint and sip light-up cocktails. The Aqua Glow Pool Party pops up on select nights through Sept. 2.
If you’ve ever wanted a frozen drink immediately after a brisk bike ride, Gaylord Palms has the rentable ride for you. The Spin ‘n’ Blend Bicycle is equipped with a manually powered blender between the handles to mix up frozen cocktails or mocktails.
More summer offerings at Gaylord Palms
Luminosity light show: Every night inside the 4.5-acre garden atrium is the Luminosity show presented on the massive light curtains hanging from the ceiling.
Escape rooms and scavenger hunts: Families can grab a secret pirate map and look for clues to solve the map’s riddles in the Adventure Kids: Hunt for Hidden Treasure hunt inside the atrium. Then, there’s The Pirate’s Treasure Escape Room experience with even more puzzles and riddles to solve as you pillage the captain’s quarters.
Wildlife Rescue: Using a free app on your phone, hunt for marked locations around the atrium to learn more about exotic animals and see them pop up virtually on your screen.
Beyond the new summer offerings, Gaylord Palms recently reopened the Old Hickory Steakhouse after a $7.25 million renovation project that stretched over nine months.
More information about Gaylord Palms’ summer experiences and vacation packages can be found at GaylordPalmsGetaway.com.
Location Details
