BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

New drone show, glow-in-the-dark pool parties coming to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

The resort also offers a nightly atrium show and a pirate-themed escape room

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gaylord Palms Resort debuts new drone show and more - Photo via Gaylord Palms Resort
Photo via Gaylord Palms Resort
Gaylord Palms Resort debuts new drone show and more
Gaylord Palms is bringing a slate of new experiences and activities to the Kissimmee resort location this summer.

The new big-ticket attraction this year is the “Sounds of America: A Nighttime Spectacular” drone show, which kicked off last week. The nighttime show features over 200 drones lighting up the sky over Gaylord Palms with aerial art set to an original resort soundtrack.

The best place to see the show is on the Coquina Lawn. “Sounds of America: A Nighttime Spectacular” begins at 9 p.m. on the following nights:

June 14, 28

July 3, 5, 19, 26

Aug. 10, 30

Sept. 1

Also new this year are two pool parties in the Cypress Springs Water Park — the Sunshine Splash Bash and the nighttime Aqua Glow Pool Party.

During the day, the Sunshine Splash Bash will host a DJ spinning summer jams and leading attendees in poolside games. There are also poolside animal encounters with Florida wildlife like alligators and snakes.

When the sun goes down, the resort’s water park becomes a glow-in-the-dark pool party with DJs spinning and opportunities to don glowing face paint and sip light-up cocktails. The Aqua Glow Pool Party pops up on select nights through Sept. 2.

If you’ve ever wanted a frozen drink immediately after a brisk bike ride, Gaylord Palms has the rentable ride for you. The Spin ‘n’ Blend Bicycle is equipped with a manually powered blender between the handles to mix up frozen cocktails or mocktails.

More summer offerings at Gaylord Palms

Luminosity light show: Every night inside the 4.5-acre garden atrium is the Luminosity show presented on the massive light curtains hanging from the ceiling.

Escape rooms and scavenger hunts: Families can grab a secret pirate map and look for clues to solve the map’s riddles in the Adventure Kids: Hunt for Hidden Treasure hunt inside the atrium. Then, there’s The Pirate’s Treasure Escape Room experience with even more puzzles and riddles to solve as you pillage the captain’s quarters.

Wildlife Rescue: Using a free app on your phone, hunt for marked locations around the atrium to learn more about exotic animals and see them pop up virtually on your screen.

Beyond the new summer offerings, Gaylord Palms recently reopened the Old Hickory Steakhouse after a $7.25 million renovation project that stretched over nine months.

More information about Gaylord Palms’ summer experiences and vacation packages can be found at GaylordPalmsGetaway.com.

Location Details

Gaylord Palms Resort

6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee Disney

407-586-2000

gaylordpalms.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)

Comedy royalty Marlon Wayans performs stand-up in Orlando for three nights this week

By Sarah Lynott

Comedian Marlon Wayans plays Orlando for three nights

Orlando Museum of Art holds free event combining visual art, science and cinema this month

By Zoey Thomas

OMA opens its doors for free later this month

Sarah Silverman to do a stand-up 'Postmortem' of 2024 in Orlando next year

By Houda Eletr

Sarah Silverman perfroms in Orlando in January

Q&A with Trevor Aaronson: Host of new Audible series on the ‘untold story’ of the Pulse nightclub shooting

By McKenna Schueler

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)

Broadway in Orlando review: 'Clue' captures the madcap spirit of the board game-based cult film

By Seth Kubersky

Three women in formal evening attire are seated on a 1950’s-style brown couch. Three men in suits stand directly behind them. Each person is holding a murder weapon up in the air, looking at it.

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven

Two Orlando debuts: a family-friendly land at Universal, and a premium VIP backstage tour at Cirque du Soleil

By Seth Kubersky

A meet-and-greet with "Violin" and "Pencil" is part of the VIP backstage tour of Cirque du Soleil's "Drawn to Life" show.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us