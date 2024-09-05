New Disney Villains show opens next summer at Hollywood Studios

An all-new live show featuring dozens of Disney Villains will take the stage at the Sunset Showcase venue, which currently houses Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy. Disney Live Entertainment’s creators have crafted a new show exploring the realm of the Magic Mirror and its dastardly inhabitants.
Breaking through the Magic Mirrors will be Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Maleficent and many more new and classic Disney Villains. Artist renderings tease appearances by Hades, Jafar, the Queen of Hearts, Scar and Ursula.
Before the show can materialize, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will take its last laps on Oct. 7. The interactive show opened on March 31, 2019, with a story that takes place after the events of Cars 3.
The Disney Villains land was the much-anticipated reveal for the Beyond Big Thunder Mountain project, announced at this year’s D23 parks showcase. Part of Magic Kingdom’s largest expansion ever, Villains land will include two major attractions, dining, shopping and immersive theming to all of our favorite evildoers.
And while Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will close next month, a whole Cars-themed land will open at Magic Kingdom. Construction on that area of the park begins next year.
