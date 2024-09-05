New Disney Villains show opens next summer at Hollywood Studios

To bring in dozens of Villains, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will close in October

By on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge New Disney Villains show opens next summer at Hollywood Studios
Artist rendering via Disney Parks
Something wicked is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next summer.

An all-new live show featuring dozens of Disney Villains will take the stage at the Sunset Showcase venue, which currently houses Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy. Disney Live Entertainment’s creators have crafted a new show exploring the realm of the Magic Mirror and its dastardly inhabitants.

Breaking through the Magic Mirrors will be Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Maleficent and many more new and classic Disney Villains. Artist renderings tease appearances by Hades, Jafar, the Queen of Hearts, Scar and Ursula.

Before the show can materialize, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will take its last laps on Oct. 7. The interactive show opened on March 31, 2019, with a story that takes place after the events of Cars 3.
click to enlarge New Disney Villains show opens next summer at Hollywood Studios
Image via Disney Parks
It’s been a long time coming for Disney World to embrace its darker side and showcase its beloved Villains beyond character meet and greets. This new show is the first big step, followed by an entire Villains-themed land announced for Magic Kingdom.

The Disney Villains land was the much-anticipated reveal for the Beyond Big Thunder Mountain project, announced at this year’s D23 parks showcase. Part of Magic Kingdom’s largest expansion ever, Villains land will include two major attractions, dining, shopping and immersive theming to all of our favorite evildoers.

And while Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will close next month, a whole Cars-themed land will open at Magic Kingdom. Construction on that area of the park begins next year.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

