National treasure the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Orlando for a two-night run

The iconic modern dance company has been telling stories of social change for decades

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 1:10 pm

National treasure the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Orlando for a two-night run
Courtesy photo
Founded by Alvin Ailey Jr. on the cusp of the American civil rights movement, this iconic modern dance company has been telling stories of social change since 1958.

This 65th anniversary tour brings some newly commissioned works, some reworkings of classic AAADT pieces, and as always, includes Revelations, the wildly moving 1960 masterpiece based on memories from Ailey’s childhood.

7:30 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 30-31, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$125.

Event Details
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Tue., Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. and Wed., Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$125
Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

9 events 188 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
