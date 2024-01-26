National treasure the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Orlando for a two-night run

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Founded by Alvin Ailey Jr. on the cusp of the American civil rights movement, this iconic modern dance company has been telling stories of social change since 1958.This 65th anniversary tour brings some newly commissioned works, some reworkings of classic AAADT pieces, and as always, includes, the wildly moving 1960 masterpiece based on memories from Ailey’s childhood.