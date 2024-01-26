National treasure the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Orlando for a two-night run

This 65th anniversary tour brings some newly commissioned works, some reworkings of classic AAADT pieces, and as always, includes Revelations, the wildly moving 1960 masterpiece based on memories from Ailey’s childhood.
7:30 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 30-31, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$125.
Event Details
Location Details
