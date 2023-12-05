Nana's revenge: Grandma Party is back at Audubon Park for another slightly skewed take on holiday shopping

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Lothrop Grandma Party returns to Stardust Video on Sunday

Grandma’s back and she wants you to visit her for the holidays. Stardust Video’s wondrously weird spin on the holiday market happens Sunday, and it’s a great option if you want to do some shopping for loved ones with a near-guarantee that there will be no “doubles,” giftwise.Local artists and artisans cram into the Stardust parking lot for a freewheeling day of shopping, drinking and live sound. Vendors this year include Plastik Factory, Wolfshop, Ancientella, Xine Hann and Becca Koopferstock.Will there be free and haphazard haircuts? No. Why do we keep bringing this up? Because we are old.Live music comes courtesy of Soul Cheq, Wasting May, Earth Fault and, for a second year running, Someday River. Also, DJs Ben Down (!) and Disco Volante will be a-spinnin’.