Nana's revenge: Grandma Party is back at Audubon Park for another slightly skewed take on holiday shopping

Local artists and artisans cram into the Stardust parking lot for a freewheeling day of shopping, drinking and live sound. Vendors this year include Plastik Factory, Wolfshop, Ancientella, Xine Hann and Becca Koopferstock.
Will there be free and haphazard haircuts? No. Why do we keep bringing this up? Because we are old. [Jinx! Said it twice!]
Live music comes courtesy of Soul Cheq, Wasting May, Earth Fault and, for a second year running, Someday River. Also, DJs Ben Down (!) and Disco Volante will be a-spinnin’.
Event Details
Location Details
