Nana's revenge: Grandma Party is back at Audubon Park for another slightly skewed take on holiday shopping

Grandma says you can bring all your rowdy friends

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 2:01 pm

click to enlarge Grandma Party returns to Stardust Video on Sunday - Photo by Michael Lothrop
Photo by Michael Lothrop
Grandma Party returns to Stardust Video on Sunday
Grandma’s back and she wants you to visit her for the holidays. Stardust Video’s wondrously weird spin on the holiday market happens Sunday, and it’s a great option if you want to do some shopping for loved ones with a near-guarantee that there will be no “doubles,” giftwise.

Local artists and artisans cram into the Stardust parking lot for a freewheeling day of shopping, drinking and live sound. Vendors this year include Plastik Factory, Wolfshop, Ancientella, Xine Hann and Becca Koopferstock.

Will there be free and haphazard haircuts? No. Why do we keep bringing this up? Because we are old. [Jinx! Said it twice!]

Live music comes courtesy of Soul Cheq, Wasting May, Earth Fault and, for a second year running, Someday River. Also, DJs Ben Down (!) and Disco Volante will be a-spinnin’.
Event Details
Grandma Party

Grandma Party

Sun., Dec. 10, 10 a.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

4 events 68 articles
Stardust Video and Coffee

