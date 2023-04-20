Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

NAMI of Greater Orlando to host mental health awareness walk this weekend

A midmorning of light exercise promoting mental health awareness and education

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 12:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
NAMI of Greater Orlando host a mental health awareness walk this weekend - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
NAMI of Greater Orlando host a mental health awareness walk this weekend

The National Alliance on Mental Illness' Orlando chapter hosts its annual fundraising event in Altamonte Springs this weekend.

The 5K (3.1 miles) walk and event promises a midmorning of light exercise, entertainment, a raffle, door prizes and food  all while promoting mental health awareness and education.

NAMI of Greater Orlando's NAMIWalks happens this Saturday, April 22, at Cranes Roost Park at 8 a.m. WESH 2 personality Christina Watkins will emcee the event.

More information on how to sign up can be found at NAMI's website. The event is free, but also feel free to donate.


Event Details
NAMIWalks

NAMIWalks

Sat., April 22, 8 a.m.

Cranes Roost Park 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs North


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Free Will Astrology: ‘What humble influence might be ready for evocative consideration and inspirational use?’

By Rob Brezsny

"Shoes," Vincent van Gogh

Fringe ArtSpace to host Tony-Award winning play ‘The Sound Inside’ for two weekends only

By Matthew Moyer

'The Sound Inside' takes over Fringe ArtSpace for two weekends this month

Orlando Fringe Festival offers live ‘trailers’ of upcoming Fringe fare with the Local Teaser Show

By Matthew Moyer

Local Teaser Show puts the spotlight (briefly) on area performers in this year's Fringe

Also in Arts + Culture

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Free Will Astrology: ‘What humble influence might be ready for evocative consideration and inspirational use?’

By Rob Brezsny

"Shoes," Vincent van Gogh

New Generation Theatrical returns to the Abbey with ‘Jesus: Origins,’ a superhero spoof

By Seth Kubersky

New Generation Theatrical returns to the Abbey with ‘Jesus: Origins,’ a superhero spoof

Free Will Astrology: ‘A confusing loss is about to yield a clear revelation you can use to improve your life’

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: ‘A confusing loss is about to yield a clear revelation you can use to improve your life’
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us