NAMI of Greater Orlando to host mental health awareness walk this weekend

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons NAMI of Greater Orlando host a mental health awareness walk this weekend

The National Alliance on Mental Illness' Orlando chapter hosts its annual fundraising event in Altamonte Springs this weekend.



The 5K (3.1 miles) walk and event promises a midmorning of light exercise, entertainment, a raffle, door prizes and food — all while promoting mental health awareness and education.

Event Details NAMIWalks Sat., April 22, 8 a.m. Cranes Roost Park 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs North

NAMI of Greater Orlando's NAMIWalks happens this Saturday, April 22, at Cranes Roost Park at 8 a.m. WESH 2 personality Christina Watkins will emcee the event.More information on how to sign up can be found at NAMI's website . The event is free, but also feel free to donate.