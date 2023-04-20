Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Hit musical ‘Chicago’ runs through the weekend at the Dr. Phillips Center

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 12:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'Chicago' runs at the Dr. Phil through Sunday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
'Chicago' runs at the Dr. Phil through Sunday
A 25th-anniversary production of popular musical Chicago is currently running a limited engagement at the Dr. Phillips Center, and you've only got a few more days to see the ol' razzle-dazzle for yourself.

This staging of the Tony- and Grammy-award winning Chicago, now the longest-running show on Broadway, period, is part of the current Broadway in Orlando season of performances at the Dr. Phil. So come for the song-and-dance and maybe stay for the subtle skewering of the American criminal justice system and the cult of celebrity. (Wait, what?!)

Chicago runs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater daily through Sunday, April 22. Tickets are available (still!) through the Dr. Phillips Center box office.

Event Details
"Chicago: The Musical"

"Chicago: The Musical"

Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., Sat., April 22, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., April 23, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$45-$150


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Free Will Astrology: ‘What humble influence might be ready for evocative consideration and inspirational use?’

By Rob Brezsny

"Shoes," Vincent van Gogh

Fringe ArtSpace to host Tony-Award winning play ‘The Sound Inside’ for two weekends only

By Matthew Moyer

'The Sound Inside' takes over Fringe ArtSpace for two weekends this month

Orlando Fringe Festival offers live ‘trailers’ of upcoming Fringe fare with the Local Teaser Show

By Matthew Moyer

Local Teaser Show puts the spotlight (briefly) on area performers in this year's Fringe

Also in Arts + Culture

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Free Will Astrology: ‘What humble influence might be ready for evocative consideration and inspirational use?’

By Rob Brezsny

"Shoes," Vincent van Gogh

New Generation Theatrical returns to the Abbey with ‘Jesus: Origins,’ a superhero spoof

By Seth Kubersky

New Generation Theatrical returns to the Abbey with ‘Jesus: Origins,’ a superhero spoof

Free Will Astrology: ‘A confusing loss is about to yield a clear revelation you can use to improve your life’

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: ‘A confusing loss is about to yield a clear revelation you can use to improve your life’
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us