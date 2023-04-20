This staging of the Tony- and Grammy-award winning Chicago, now the longest-running show on Broadway, period, is part of the current Broadway in Orlando season of performances at the Dr. Phil. So come for the song-and-dance and maybe stay for the subtle skewering of the American criminal justice system and the cult of celebrity. (Wait, what?!)
Chicago runs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater daily through Sunday, April 22. Tickets are available (still!) through the Dr. Phillips Center box office.
Event Details
