click to enlarge Courtesy photo 'Chicago' runs at the Dr. Phil through Sunday

A 25th-anniversary production of popular musicalis currently running a limited engagement at the Dr. Phillips Center, and you've only got a few more days to see the ol' razzle-dazzle for yourself.This staging of the Tony- and Grammy-award winning, now the longest-running show on Broadway, period, is part of the current Broadway in Orlando season of performances at the Dr. Phil. So come for the song-and-dance and maybe stay for the subtle skewering of the American criminal justice system and the cult of celebrity. (Wait, what?!)runs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater daily through Sunday, April 22. Tickets are available (still!) through the Dr. Phillips Center box office.