Music festivals, markets and more Earth Day events in Orlando

click to enlarge
Image via Central Florida Earth Day
Really, every day should
be Earth Day, but a little live music and good food with your community never hurts. Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22, which gives you plenty of time to plan a day of eco-friendly fun in Orlando. With artisanal markets, botanical bazaars and even a paper-shredding party, the City Beautiful is gearing up for some tree-hugging fun.
Here are some of the city's Earth Day celebrations happening this weekend.
Earthday Birthday
Sat., April 22, 11 a.m.
Earthday Birthday brings major music and art to the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend for a one-day music fest. The impressive lineup features Breaking Benjamin, Falling in Reverse, The Pretty Reckless, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and more. See some live music and stroll through a selection of vendors and art on display. Tickets are available now.
Free Shredding Event
Sat., April 22, 12 p.m.
That's right: The Orange County Library System is hosting a free shredding event this weekend with a Shred-It truck. Bring old documents, parking tickets, triggering love letters — you name it! Get rid of clutter and save the Earth while you're at it.
The 18th Annual Central Florida Earth Day
Sat., April 22, 10 a.m.
Hosted by Vegetarians of Central Florida, this Earth Day celebration is all about educational exhibits and Earth-friendly vendors. There will be food, arts, music, animals and a lot of Earth Day love. It's free to attend and fit for the whole family (including your furry friends).
The 28th Annual Earth Day Mount Dora
Sat., April 15, 9 a.m.
Mount Dora's annual Earth Day event is back for its 28th year of bringing Earth-friendly vendors to the community. The celebration is free to attend and will take place in Donnelly Park this Saturday.
Earth Day Celebration
Fri., April 21, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
Wekiva Island really likes to treat every day like Earth Day, but this weekend they'll be celebrating Mother Nature with a weekend full of events and activities. From art exhibits to a succulent design workshop to educational talks to river cleanups, there's a little something for tree huggers of all ages.
Earth Day at the Veranda
Sat., April 22, 11 a.m.
Celebrate Earth Day in Thornton Park with live music, food and plenty of vendors — all for free — this Saturday.
Bazaar Botanica: Earthday Birthday Market
Sun., April 16, 1 p.m.
Hosted at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Bazaar Botanica is going all-out for Earth Day almost a full week early with a rotating crews of artisans, shops and live entertainment. Featured vendors will offer sustainable and Earth-themed goods, greens and plants, locally made and vegan eats, secondhand vintage clothing and more fun grabs.
Spring Makers Market
Sun., April 23, 11 a.m.
This specially curated Makers Market will have live music, delicious bites, wine, beer, cider and a whole lot of Earth Day celebration at Quantum Leap Winery.