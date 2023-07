Munch and sip your way happily through the day at Tacos and Tequila

courtesy photo

Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House 128 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 407-839-3000

Our very own event Tacos & Tequila is back this weekend, bringing Orlando’s best taco-makers back together to serve hot handhelds paired with potent spirits.Jimmy Hula’s, Guacamole Mexican Grill, Gringos Locos, Bartaco, Birria 1983 and Kavas Tacos & Tequila are just a few of the local restos slinging their delicious wares; Cantera Negra, Desert Door, Hiatus, Lalo and many more swanky tequila brands are also on hand. There'll also be hard seltzers, and Topo Chico for the designated drivers.Guests get the chance to vote for their favorite taco creations, granting bragging rights to local chefs — and great food to themselves.Early bird general admission and VIP tickets are available starting at $50; the latter gets you access to a private bar with full-sized cocktails and doorbuster admission an hour before the crowd. (1 p.m., Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House, 128 W. Church St., tacosandtequilaorlando.com , $50-$100.