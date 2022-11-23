ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Multicultural showcase FusionFest returns to downtown Orlando this weekend

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Multicultural showcase FusionFest returns to downtown Orlando this weekend
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Get ready to celebrate your post-turkey overload at FusionFest, when the fifth annual iteration comes to downtown Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend.

The international artistic and culture showcase offers music and dance on the front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center. Spotlighting over 1,000 local artists within the Central Florida area, this free event will have you experiencing Orlando’s many cultures: Mexican folkloric dances, Peruvian dance, Brazilian capoeira and countless others.

The two-day fest features an international marketplace to browse while vibing to the music from “Kaleidoscope — The Wonders of Creative Collaboration,” a “showcase of Central Florida’s best” curated by musician CeCe Teneal.

Guests can join in a scavenger hunt with a prize booth, participate in a cosplay meet-up and contest and much more! Make this a holiday tradition.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 26-27, Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., fusionfest.org, free.

FusionFest

FusionFest

Sat., Nov. 26, 10 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 27, 12 p.m.

Seneff Arts Plaza 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

free
