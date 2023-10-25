Mount Dora Craft Fair brings hundreds of vendors and artisans to town this weekend

Photo courtesy Mount Dora Crafts Fair/Facebook Mount Dora Craft Fair happens on Saturday

Mount Dora’s annual craft fair returns for a 39th year this weekend, featuring hundreds of craft vendors and artisans from across the country.The lively, nationally ranked art fair, held in the historic walking district of downtown Mount Dora, features an eclectic array of handmade and original wares, ranging from jewelry to pottery, clothing, textiles and woodworks, original art and more — with plenty of dining options, festival food, plus other entertainment like live music to keep you satiated and content.The quaint Central Florida city, known for its cozy, charming appeal, hosts thousands of visitors for the event each year.