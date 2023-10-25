Mount Dora Craft Fair brings hundreds of vendors and artisans to town this weekend

Back for a 39th year

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 9:56 am

Mount Dora Craft Fair happens on Saturday - Photo courtesy Mount Dora Crafts Fair/Facebook
Photo courtesy Mount Dora Crafts Fair/Facebook
Mount Dora Craft Fair happens on Saturday
Mount Dora’s annual craft fair returns for a 39th year this weekend, featuring hundreds of craft vendors and artisans from across the country.

The lively, nationally ranked art fair, held in the historic walking district of downtown Mount Dora, features an eclectic array of handmade and original wares, ranging from jewelry to pottery, clothing, textiles and woodworks, original art and more — with plenty of dining options, festival food, plus other entertainment like live music to keep you satiated and content.

The quaint Central Florida city, known for its cozy, charming appeal, hosts thousands of visitors for the event each year.

Sat., Oct. 28, 9 a.m. and Sun., Oct. 29, 9 a.m.

Downtown Mount Dora East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora West

free
About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other publications.
