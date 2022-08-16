ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

More haunts, frights and live shows are unveiled for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 12:22 pm

click to enlarge Halloween Horror Nights is (for real) amost upon us - Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Halloween Horror Nights is (for real) amost upon us

Universal Orlando have unveiled even more details for this Halloween Horror Nights, with the opening just a couple weeks away.

The annual frightfest —  now in its 31st (appropriate) year —  will offer attendees 10  haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. HHN organizers this week revealed the final six haunted house themes,  as well as what lies in wait for the unsuspecting park-goer at the scare zones and live shows.

The six haunted houses lumbering out of the lab — joining the four already announced that include "The Horrors of Blumhouse" and "The Weeknd's 'After Hours Nightmare'" — are:

- Spirits of the Coven — "Enter an unsettling 1920s speakeasy only to discover that [you] are the main ingredient of witch’s brew"
- Bugs: Eaten Alive — "Face a putrid, skin-crawling infestation of spiders, roaches, flies, bees and more" (Editor's note: they got me with that one)
- Fiesta de Chupacabras — "Escape or become prey to a no-longer mythical, fanged creature"
- Hellblock Horror — "Attempt to survive visiting hours for horrifying monsters serving time"
- Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake — "Endure a petrifying winter thunderstorm in a seaside village ruled by an undead fisherman"
- Descendants of Destruction —  "Encounter bloodthirsty mutants living in a post-apocalyptic subway system"

This year's Scare Zones — immersive haunts sprawling out on Universal's various outdoor paths and walkways — are:

- Horrors of Halloween — "Encounter The Pumpkin Lord and all his devious subjects"
- Scarecrow: Cursed Soil — "Reap the wrath of scarecrows who will stop at nothing to harvest their souls"
- Sweet Revenge — "Experience a terrifying 1950s Halloween parade-gone-wrong alongside bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters"
- Graveyard: Deadly Unrest — "Venture through an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery"
- Conjure the Dark — "Escape an evil sorceress bringing forth an army of ravenous monstrosities"

That other standby of HHN programming, the live variety shows, are back in the (haunted) house too:

- Halloween Nightmare Fuel: Wildfire — Sequel to last year’s Halloween Nightmare Fuel features the Fuel Girls doing their thing to a soundtrack of metal, rock and electronica
Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale — Set in the Universal Studios Lagoon, the Grim Reaper takes you behind the scenes of … death, set to remixes of popular pop tunes.

Halloween Horror Nights runs from Sept. 2 through Oct. 31. This is a separately ticketed event from regular park admission. Tickets are available through Universal.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

'Florida Showcase' exhibition highlighting local artists opens later this week at SNAP! Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Work by Matt Duke will be highled in the Florida Showcase exhibition

Things to do in Orlando: Maxwell, The Lumineers, Sandwich Week, The 85 South Show Live, Noah Gunderson

By Orlando Weekly Editors

The Lumineers play Amway Center Tuesday night.

Orlando gets a new zine and self-publishers fest with the Bleh Expo set to happen in October

By Matthew Moyer

Bleh Zine Fest happens in October

‘Live All in Love’ explores the concept of love through spoken word, movement and visual projections created by an Orlando couple

By Seth Kubersky

‘Live All in Love’ explores the concept of love through spoken word, movement and visual projections created by an Orlando couple

Also in Arts + Culture

Things to do in Orlando: Maxwell, The Lumineers, Sandwich Week, The 85 South Show Live, Noah Gunderson

By Orlando Weekly Editors

The Lumineers play Amway Center Tuesday night.

Nourish your spirit with words (and spirits) at Creative City Project's 'Anthology' this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

'Anthology' happens all this weeknd

Psych Cat and Space Station stage 'Innate Nature' group exhibition on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

"California Stop," by Christopher Noxon

'Florida Showcase' exhibition highlighting local artists opens later this week at SNAP! Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Work by Matt Duke will be highled in the Florida Showcase exhibition
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us