'Monty Python's Spamalot' takes over the Dr. Phillips Center for a weekend run

Prepare to find your Grail with the witty cast of Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Dr. Phillips Center as Encore Performing Arts brings the Python parody of King Arthur’s legend to life in this musical based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Spamalot has become a beloved sensation in the world of musical theater on its own merits, with the original Broadway production winning three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.
A portion of the proceeds from each performance will go toward the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Watch out for rabbits and flying swords, however.
8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $25-$85.
