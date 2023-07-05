'Monty Python's Spamalot' takes over the Dr. Phillips Center for a weekend run

Phtoo by @bagwellphotography courtesy Encore Performing Arts 'Monty Python's Spamalot' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

The Orlando area may already be familiar with (UCF) Knights, but these knights (who say “Ni”) have an entirely different story.Prepare to find your Grail with the witty cast ofat the Dr. Phillips Center as Encore Performing Arts brings the Python parody of King Arthur’s legend to life in this musical based onhas become a beloved sensation in the world of musical theater on its own merits, with the original Broadway production winning three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.A portion of the proceeds from each performance will go toward the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Watch out for rabbits and flying swords, however.