'Monty Python's Spamalot' takes over the Dr. Phillips Center for a weekend run

The Python roast of King Arthur goes full musical

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:45 pm

'Monty Python's Spamalot' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend - Phtoo by @bagwellphotography courtesy Encore Performing Arts
Phtoo by @bagwellphotography courtesy Encore Performing Arts
'Monty Python's Spamalot' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend
The Orlando area may already be familiar with (UCF) Knights, but these knights (who say “Ni”) have an entirely different story.

Prepare to find your Grail with the  witty cast of Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Dr. Phillips Center as Encore Performing Arts brings the Python parody of King Arthur’s legend to life in this musical based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Spamalot has become a beloved sensation in the world of musical theater on its own merits, with the original Broadway production winning three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

A portion of the proceeds from each performance will go toward the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Watch out for rabbits and flying swords, however.

8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $25-$85.

Event Details
"Monty Python's Spamalot"

"Monty Python's Spamalot"

Sat., July 8, 8 p.m. and Sun., July 9, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25-$85
Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

34 events 87 articles

