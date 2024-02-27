Monster Jam rampages over Orlando's Camping World Stadium this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Monster Jam is here on Saturda

Location Details Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown 407-423-2476 campingworldstadium.com

Size matters. That’s why a 12,000-pound monster truck is way better than your average pickup ... at least when it comes to competing in Monster Jam.Hearts won’t be the only things racing on Saturday as this competition tests the monstrous machines (and their drivers) with plenty of jumping, smashing and full-throttle racing. From the iconic Grave Digger to the menacing Megalodon, drivers show off their skills with gravity-defying stunts and neck-breaking speed. The only thing scarier is driving on I-4 during rush hour.The lineup this year also includes El Toro Loco, Max D, Lucas Stabilizer, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Kraken, Bad Company, Black Pearl, JCB DIGatron, Jester and Shaker.There will also be opportunities for fans to meet their favorite drivers and see the monster trucks up close. For younger fans, there are pre-show activities witha play area, slides and a remote control truck course.