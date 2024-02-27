Monster Jam rampages over Orlando's Camping World Stadium this weekend

Saturday, Saturday, Satuuuuurrrrrday!

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 4:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Monster Jam is here on Saturda - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Monster Jam is here on Saturda
Size matters. That’s why a 12,000-pound monster truck is way better than your average pickup ... at least when it comes to competing in Monster Jam.

Hearts won’t be the only things racing on Saturday as this competition tests the monstrous machines (and their drivers) with plenty of jumping, smashing and full-throttle racing. From the iconic Grave Digger to the menacing Megalodon, drivers show off their skills with gravity-defying stunts and neck-breaking speed. The only thing scarier is driving on I-4 during rush hour.

The lineup this year also includes El Toro Loco, Max D, Lucas Stabilizer, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Kraken, Bad Company, Black Pearl, JCB DIGatron, Jester and Shaker.

There will also be opportunities for fans to meet their favorite drivers and see the monster trucks up close. For younger fans, there are pre-show activities with
a play area, slides and a remote control truck course.

7 p.m., Saturday, March 2, Camping World Stadium.

Event Details
Monster Jam

Monster Jam

Sat., March 2, 7 p.m.

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25-$100
Location Details

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

407-423-2476

campingworldstadium.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Review: Broadway in Orlando brings touring 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' to the Dr. Phillips, but it's more meh than magical

By Seth Kubersky

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2023-24 season.

Central Florida Fair kicks off this week with all the fried food, rides and live entertainment you can handle

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Fair opens Thursday

Without Fear Theatre presents a 'neurospicy' new rock opera in downtown Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Laura Swindoll and Cat Cutenese star in "Find Me" at Fringe ArtSpace

Spring Guide 2024: Festivals, fairs, markets, concerts and more throughout Central Florida

By Jessica Bryce Young, Kristin Howard and Matthew Moyer

Spring Guide 2024: Festivals, fairs, markets, concerts and more throughout Central Florida

Review: Broadway in Orlando brings touring 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' to the Dr. Phillips, but it's more meh than magical

By Seth Kubersky

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2023-24 season.

Without Fear Theatre presents a 'neurospicy' new rock opera in downtown Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Laura Swindoll and Cat Cutenese star in "Find Me" at Fringe ArtSpace

Orlando theater review: Theater West End's revival of emotional roller coaster 'Steel Magnolias' runs through March 3

By Seth Kubersky

The cast of "Steel Magnolias"

Orlando theater review: 'She Kills Monsters' scores a critical hit at Valencia

By Seth Kubersky

Cast of 'She Kills Monsters' at Valencia East
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us