Monster Jam rampages over Orlando's Camping World Stadium this weekend

Hearts won’t be the only things racing on Saturday as this competition tests the monstrous machines (and their drivers) with plenty of jumping, smashing and full-throttle racing. From the iconic Grave Digger to the menacing Megalodon, drivers show off their skills with gravity-defying stunts and neck-breaking speed. The only thing scarier is driving on I-4 during rush hour.
The lineup this year also includes El Toro Loco, Max D, Lucas Stabilizer, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Kraken, Bad Company, Black Pearl, JCB DIGatron, Jester and Shaker.
There will also be opportunities for fans to meet their favorite drivers and see the monster trucks up close. For younger fans, there are pre-show activities with
a play area, slides and a remote control truck course.
7 p.m., Saturday, March 2, Camping World Stadium.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed