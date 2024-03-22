Mister Rogers' Week of Kindness memorial event series kicks off in early April in Winter Park

click to enlarge
Photo by Scott Cook, courtesy Rollins College
Mr. Rogers Week of Kindness starts in early April
Winter Park becomes the neighborhood
in April when Mister Rogers' Week of Kindness kicks off.
A memorial celebration of Rollins College's favorite son — yes, a pre-"Mister" Fred Rogers studied music there in his youth — begins on at the start of April and includes an afternoon tea, prayer breakfast, lunch + learn, walking tour, concert, an appearance by Mister Rogers' Neighborhood
staple and hustling postman Mr. McFeely (!!), and walking tour.
Here's the rundown of what's happening that week:
7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3
Inside the Neighborhood: Episode Clip Screening with Cast and Crew Q&A Talkback
Winter Park Library
"Take a peek behind the scenes of some landmark episodes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood
with show producer Margy Whitmer, Mr. McFeely cast member David Newell, and Hedda Sharapan, Senior Fellow (The Fred Rogers Institute) and Child Development Consultant (Fred Rogers Productions). Light reception follows the presentation."
2 p.m. Thursday, April 4
Remembering the Rogers Afternoon Tea
Woman’s Club of Winter Park
"Join friends and colleagues of part-year Winter Park residents Fred and Joanne Rogers as we share warm stories and favorite memories of our former Winter Park Neighbors. There are very limited seats for this event."
7:30 a.m. Friday, April 5
Prayer Breakfast of Thanksgiving and Celebration
First Orlando
"Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood
cast member and close personal friend of Fred Rogers David Newell headlines a discussion with the Rev. Seth Cain of The Foundry Center (and author of the sermon series “The Gospel According to Fred”), Margy Whitmer (producer of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood
) and Hedda Sharapan (Senior Fellow, The Fred Rogers Institute) as they share their observations, near and from a distance, as to how Mister Rogers lived out his faith as we celebrate an extraordinary life of kindness and compassion. A free continental breakfast is included, courtesy of Panera Bread."
11:30 a.m. Friday, April 5
Lunch and Learn: Our Orlando Neighbor, Mister Rogers
Lonely Dog Immersive Experience
"Join the cast and crew members of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood
and Original Orlando Tours for a fascinating look at Fred Rogers’ life, his years of time spent in the Orlando area, how Winter Park played a critical role in the success and creation of episodes of the television show, and the legacy left behind by Fred and the rest of his family, who also were a part of the fabric of the Central Florida community."
7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5
Mister Rogers: The Musician Concert
John M. Tiedtke Concert Hall at Rollins College
"Mister Rogers: The Musician
is a program produced by the Rollins College Department of Music faculty and students performing some of the wonderful and varying music composed by Fred Rogers. It is a delightful program that will be sure to entertain the whole family."
10 a.m. Saturday, April 6
Hello Neighbor – The Mister Rogers Walking Tour
151 W. Lyman St., Winter Park
"Please join us for a fascinating lifetime journey through the adventures of Fred Rogers. You hear the tales of growing up in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and how his path led him to Winter Park for many, many years. Visit the places that were important to him in Winter Park, including the street he lived on during his visits, making Winter Park one of his true Neighborhoods!"
All of these events are free — though pre-registration is required — except for the concert, which is $10-$25.
For more info on Mister Rogers' Week of Kindness events, head over to the Week of Kindness website.
