Michael Bublé croons at the Amway Center on Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Michael Bublé/Facebook

Location Details Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 37 events 247 articles

Velvety-smooth crooner Michael Bublé is on his summertime “Higher” tour, and the man has a date with Orlando on Wednesday.Bublé is kicking off his U.S. jaunt in the South, and there’s plenty of Florida love — shows in Orlando, Sunrise and Tampa are on the books. The multi-platinum singer — and favorite of grandparents everywhere — will be showcasing songs from his newest album,If you’re lucky, the Canadian singer might even bust out his new cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s pop hit “Drivers License.” 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $65-$165.