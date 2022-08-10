VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Michael Bublé croons at the Amway Center on Wednesday

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge Michael Bublé croons at the Amway Center on Wednesday
Photo courtesy Michael Bublé/Facebook

Velvety-smooth crooner Michael Bublé is on his summertime “Higher” tour, and the man has a date with Orlando on Wednesday.

Bublé is kicking off his U.S. jaunt in the South, and there’s plenty of Florida love — shows in Orlando, Sunrise and Tampa are on the books. The multi-platinum singer — and favorite of grandparents everywhere — will be showcasing songs from his newest album, Higher.

If you’re lucky, the Canadian singer might even bust out his new cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s pop hit “Drivers License.” 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $65-$165.

Event Details
Michael Buble'

Michael Buble'

Wed., Aug. 10, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

$65-$165

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

37 events 247 articles

Matthew Moyer

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

By Seth Kubersky

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

Caribbean American Heritage Festival happens in downtown Orlando this month

By Matthew Moyer

The Caribbean American Heritage Festival is coming to Orlando

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 3-9: Bad Bunny, Buddy Guy, Florida Underground Fest 3, last chance to see 'Cathedrals of Florida'

By Orlando Weekly Editors

The iconic Bad Bunny plays Camping World Stadium Friday night.

Things to do this week: Tacos and Tequila, Fitz and the Tantrums, Incantation, Steely Dan

By Matthew Moyer, Alex Galbraith and Maitane Orue

Steely Dan: Clearly ready to rock Orlnado on Monday and Tuesday

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

By Seth Kubersky

Welcome to the high-tech fantasy and hair-pulling frustration known as Disney's MagicBand+

New Generation’s ‘Gothic Manor’ was a truly immersive experience, reaching not only eyes and ears but even taste buds

By Seth Kubersky

Brandon Roberts, Hannah McGinley Lemasters, Gregg Baker Jr., Megan Borkes and Josh Melendez in "Gothic Manor"

Little Radical Theatrics brings adventurous community theater back to Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Little Radical Theatrics' production of "The Addams Family" offers a very different take on Lurch.

Free Will Astrology: Let your mediocre options shrivel and expire

By Rob Brezsny

Geminis should take inspiration from FKA Twigs this week.
