Menello Indie-Folkfest coming in early October

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 2:28 pm

click to enlarge Menello Indie-Folkfest coming in early October
Photo by Mike Dunn, Courtesy Beth McKee/Facebook


The Mennello Museum's single biggest event is nearly here.

For the eighth time, the art museum will gather Orlandoans in service of hearing some mandolins and seeing more than a few flat caps. The Mennello Indie-Folkfest will give Orlando's best and brightest (and a few acts from further afield) a chance to play as the weather turns toward bearable.

This year's lineup includes local favorites like Beth McKee & Swamp Sistas alongside acts like Beemo and Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Orlando's culinary scene will be showing out at the fest, too. Expect tables from Maxine's on Shine, La Femme du Fromage, Courtesy Bar, Swine & Sons, Hanson’s Shoe Repair, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and Rob’s Concessions.

The whole thing goes down on Saturday, October 8. Admission is free, though the fest is offering VIP tickets.
Location Details

Mennello Museum of American Art

900 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

407-246-4278

4 events 27 articles
Event Details
Indie-Folkfest

Indie-Folkfest

Sat., Oct. 8, 12 p.m.

Mennello Museum of American Art 900 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

