Menello Indie-Folkfest coming in early October

The Mennello Museum's single biggest event is nearly here.
For the eighth time, the art museum will gather Orlandoans in service of hearing some mandolins and seeing more than a few flat caps. The Mennello Indie-Folkfest will give Orlando's best and brightest (and a few acts from further afield) a chance to play as the weather turns toward bearable.
This year's lineup includes local favorites like Beth McKee & Swamp Sistas alongside acts like Beemo and Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Orlando's culinary scene will be showing out at the fest, too. Expect tables from Maxine's on Shine, La Femme du Fromage, Courtesy Bar, Swine & Sons, Hanson’s Shoe Repair, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and Rob’s Concessions.
The whole thing goes down on Saturday, October 8. Admission is free, though the fest is offering VIP tickets.