MegaCon takes over the Convention Center for four days of pop-culture fandom

Event Details MegaCon Thu., March 30, 4 p.m., Fri., March 31, 10 a.m., Sat., April 1, 10 a.m. and Sun., April 2, 10 a.m. Orange County Convention Center 9800 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal Buy Tickets

Orlando’s biggest annual fandom fest, MegaCon, is back for a long weekend of pop culture, comics, anime and sci-fi action.Taking over an appreciable chunk of the Convention Center and cramming it full of celebrities, merchandise, cosplay, signings and panel discussions, this is ground zero for … well, it’s not really a niche event at all anymore as there’s a little something for all tastes.The celeb guests this year are worth a rundown, including various casts from(Rosario Dawson, Mercedes Varnado[!!], Katee Sackhoff),(Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio),(Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich) and, as well as Zachary Levi, Christina Ricci, John Cleese and cult director Sam Raimi. And of course many, many more, including a phalanx of comic creators, voice artists and cosplay luminaries.Quick word of warning, the parking was a bit of a nightmare last year, so consider buying a parking pass beforehand. (We’ve got no insider tips — we just bit the bullet and took an Uber, sorry.)