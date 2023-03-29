MegaCon takes over the Convention Center for four days of pop-culture fandom

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge MegaCon returns to Orlando from Thursday through Sunday - Photo by J.D. Casto
Photo by J.D. Casto
MegaCon returns to Orlando from Thursday through Sunday

Orlando’s biggest annual fandom fest, MegaCon, is back for a long weekend of pop culture, comics, anime and sci-fi action.

Taking over an appreciable chunk of the Convention Center and cramming it full of celebrities, merchandise, cosplay, signings and panel discussions, this is ground zero for … well, it’s not really a niche event at all anymore as there’s a little something for all tastes.

The celeb guests this year are worth a rundown, including various casts from The Mandalorian (Rosario Dawson, Mercedes Varnado[!!], Katee Sackhoff), Daredevil (Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio), Scream (Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich) and Cobra Kai, as well as Zachary Levi, Christina Ricci, John Cleese and cult director Sam Raimi. And of course many, many more, including a phalanx of comic creators, voice artists and cosplay luminaries.

Quick word of warning, the parking was a bit of a nightmare last year, so consider buying a parking pass beforehand. (We’ve got no insider tips — we just bit the bullet and took an Uber, sorry.)

March 30-April 2; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando, $28-$129.

Event Details
MegaCon

MegaCon

Thu., March 30, 4 p.m., Fri., March 31, 10 a.m., Sat., April 1, 10 a.m. and Sun., April 2, 10 a.m.

Orange County Convention Center 9800 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival features Pat Travers, Michelle Amato and more this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Pat Travers

Orlando Fringe launches ‘The Collective’ incubator program for emerging artists

By Reina Nieves

Orlando Fringe launches ‘The Collective’ incubator program for emerging artists

Become one with the scarf during Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt on Wednesday

By Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Pride's Scarf the City happens on Wednesday

Orlando Pride plays season opener against Angel City FC

By Reina Nieves

Orlando Pride plays season opener against Angel City FC

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus gets a handle on Handel with awe-inspiring results

By Kyle Eagle

For the spring season at Steinmetz Hall, Orlando Sings is poised to perform Handel's "Messiah"

Some parting words from longtime theater producer Beth Marshall

By Seth Kubersky

Dame Beth Marshall leaves Orlando's stage.

Free Will Astrology: More Geminis will sign up for an exotic trip to the space hotel than any other sign

By Rob Brezsny

No need to save up for the space hotel, Geminis

Become one with the scarf during Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt on Wednesday

By Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Pride's Scarf the City happens on Wednesday
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us