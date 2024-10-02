Mark 49 years of Rocky Horror at Steinmetz Hall with Barry Bostwick

How many times will Bostwick say 'Dammit, Janet'? Not nearly enough!

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge Celebrate 49 years of Rocky Horror at the Dr. Phil - Photo courtesy Rocky Horror/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rocky Horror/Facebook
Celebrate 49 years of Rocky Horror at the Dr. Phil
Brace yourself for glammy frights at the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend with an unedited screening of the The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The production will have its live signature shadow cast and immersive audience participation, along with a memorabilia display with costumes and props, a costume contest and more.

This screening features an IRL appearance from “Brad Majors” himself, Barry Bostwick, from the original film. Still under limited-release status as of 2024, Rocky is the longest-running theatrical release in the industry’s history. The musical is both a parody and tribute to the classic movies that defined the science fiction and horror genres dating back to the 1930s — and plenty of unforgettable rock-musical numbers.

There will be an exclusive opportunity to meet Bostwick at this event, along with a climactic celebration of a cult film that has enthralled audiences for decades. Oh Rocky!

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Steinmetz Hall, $38.50.

Event Details
"Rocky Horror Picture Show" 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour

"Rocky Horror Picture Show" 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour

Fri., Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$38.50-$174.50
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


October 2, 2024

