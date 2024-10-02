Mark 49 years of Rocky Horror at Steinmetz Hall with Barry Bostwick

The production will have its live signature shadow cast and immersive audience participation, along with a memorabilia display with costumes and props, a costume contest and more.
This screening features an IRL appearance from “Brad Majors” himself, Barry Bostwick, from the original film. Still under limited-release status as of 2024, Rocky is the longest-running theatrical release in the industry’s history. The musical is both a parody and tribute to the classic movies that defined the science fiction and horror genres dating back to the 1930s — and plenty of unforgettable rock-musical numbers.
There will be an exclusive opportunity to meet Bostwick at this event, along with a climactic celebration of a cult film that has enthralled audiences for decades. Oh Rocky!
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Steinmetz Hall, $38.50.
