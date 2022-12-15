Margaret Cho to get 'live and livid' in Orlando next year

Comedian Margaret Cho is heading out on tour in 2023, promising to be both 'live' and 'livid.' Consider yourself warned Orlando, because you're one of only three Florida dates.
Cho heads out on a bi-coastal theater tour in March, reaching Orlando in May. She will squeezing in live dates between a full plate of roles on television and streaming shows like HBO Max's The Flight Attendant and The L Word:Generation Q.
“Live and LIVID is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand up comedian. I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily. You will love seeing me Live and LIVID! This is living! Come through life!” said Cho in a press statement.
Margaret Cho headlines the Plaza Live on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Tickets are on sale now through AXS.
