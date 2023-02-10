Mardi Gras parade and celebrations return to Sanford in February

A New Orleans music legend once demanded in song that you "Go to the Mardi Gras." You might want to recalibrate your GPS, because there are some festivities brewing up in Sanford.
Mardi Gras, Sanford-style, is back for a ninth year on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4-9 p.m. The festivities will taking over the Historic Downtown Sanford area, boasting live music, a parade, food trucks, high spirits and local vendors.
Promptly at 4 p.m., a second-line style parade of musicians, dancers, artists, golf carts and (potentially) you, will strut down Sanford Avenue.
"The Mardi Gras Street Party is one of our favorite Sanford events and we’re so excited to celebrate with everyone again!” said Paul Williams, owner of event host West End Trading Co., in a press statement.
The event is free.
Event Details
