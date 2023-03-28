Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival features Pat Travers, Michelle Amato and more this weekend

The festival will showcase 13 live performances spanning two stages

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 3:35 pm

click to enlarge Pat Travers - Photo via City of Maitland/Facebook
Photo via City of Maitland/Facebook
Pat Travers

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival is returning to the city's downtown streets this weekend with a lineup of some major names and soulful music.

The small city's biggest music event of the year hits town Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at Independence Square. The Maitland festival will showcase 13 live performances spanning two stages — one dedicated to jazz, the other to blues.

The free event also offers food and drinks, crafts and other vendors, as well as activities fit for kids.

Major musical acts include '70s and '80s veteran rocker Pat Travers (9 p.m. Saturday); New York-based vocalist and leading figure in straight-ahead jazz Lucy Yeghiazaryan (8 p.m. Saturday); and "Blues Brothers" impersonators The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue (9 p.m. Friday).

Attendees can also look forward to local favorite prolific vocalist Michelle Amato and Texas native blues musician Bobby Blackmon.

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival goes from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 31 and 1-10 p.m. April 1. The complete lineup and artist information is available now.

