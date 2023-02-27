Long-running comedy open mic returns to downtown Orlando’s Other Bar on Monday nights

click to enlarge Photo by Sarah Kinbar Comedian Jarri Knows hosts the Monday mic at The Other Bar.

Everyone hated it when Orlando’s premier Monday night open mic moved from the Other Bar on Wall Street to Harry Buffalo on Church Street. Harry’s is great, but these past two years have seen comedians delivering sets to an almost-empty room.The mic was launched back in 2010 by local comedy mainstay Ken Miller as LSD (Laugh, Socialize & Drink), but then the pandemic forced a relocation when the Other Bar temporarily closed and underwent renovation.But now this Monday mic is back at the Other Bar for good, and now it's Jarri Knows at the helm. He’s an Orlando stand-up comedian and event producer — and listed as a Buzzfeed Top 5 Up and Coming Comedian.“I’m stepping up the professionalism. I want hosts to have professional headshots. We’re not going to have bad flyers. This is being produced as an actual show, not just an open mic. It’s gonna train comedians that are taking it seriously,” says Knows, who views this as a level-up mic in the vein of Wednesdays at Bull & Bush.Great comedic moments have happened here in years past, and it's anything but over. Last week, a comedy competition between teams assembled by Wil Milz and Jake Ricca brought the house down. This is how you want to start your week.The Monday comedy open mic happens weekly on Mondays starting at 8 p.m. at downtown Orlando's Other Bar.