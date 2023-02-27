Long-running comedy open mic returns to downtown Orlando’s Other Bar on Monday nights

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 12:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Comedian Jarri Knows hosts the Monday mic at The Other Bar. - Photo by Sarah Kinbar
Photo by Sarah Kinbar
Comedian Jarri Knows hosts the Monday mic at The Other Bar.

Everyone hated it when Orlando’s premier Monday night open mic moved from the Other Bar on Wall Street to Harry Buffalo on Church Street. Harry’s is great, but these past two years have seen comedians delivering sets to an almost-empty room.

The mic was launched back in 2010 by local comedy mainstay Ken Miller as LSD (Laugh, Socialize & Drink), but then the pandemic forced a relocation when the Other Bar temporarily closed and underwent renovation.

But now this Monday mic is back at the Other Bar for good, and now it's Jarri Knows at the helm. He’s an Orlando stand-up comedian and event producer — and listed as a Buzzfeed Top 5 Up and Coming Comedian.

“I’m stepping up the professionalism. I want hosts to have professional headshots. We’re not going to have bad flyers. This is being produced as an actual show, not just an open mic. It’s gonna train comedians that are taking it seriously,” says Knows, who views this as a level-up mic in the vein of Wednesdays at Bull & Bush.

Great comedic moments have happened here in years past, and it's anything but over. Last week, a comedy competition between teams assembled by Wil Milz and Jake Ricca brought the house down. This is how you want to start your week.

The Monday comedy open mic happens weekly on Mondays starting at 8 p.m. at downtown Orlando's Other Bar.

Location Details

The Other Bar

18 Wall St., Orlando Downtown

407-843-8595

1 event 2 articles

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New venues in downtown Orlando banish the notion that our city offers plenty of entertainment, but little true art

By Seth Kubersky

The Philadelphia Orchestra showed the Steinmetz at its very best

Universal finally confirms that Super Nintendo World is coming to Orlando, ‘the worst-kept secret in history’

By Matthew Moyer

Act shocked! Universal confirms Super Mario World

Orlando Sen. Geraldine Thompson will host a free Black History event at Icon Park this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Sen. Geraldine Thompson will host a free Black History event at Icon Park this weekend

Winter Park hosts their 44th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March

By Matthew Moyer

Yes, we understand that kilts are technically Scottish. But these gents will be marching!

Also in Arts + Culture

Winter Park hosts their 44th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March

By Matthew Moyer

Yes, we understand that kilts are technically Scottish. But these gents will be marching!

Orlando Sen. Geraldine Thompson will host a free Black History event at Icon Park this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Sen. Geraldine Thompson will host a free Black History event at Icon Park this weekend

The Addams Family take over Orlando’s Fashion Square Mall this week

By Matthew Moyer

The Addams Family take over Fashion Square Mall

Free Will Astrology: ‘Now is an excellent time to pry open your mind to consider ideas and facts you have shut out’

By Rob Brezsny

Beatrice Straight got an Oscar for her role in the movie "Network," though she appeared for less than six minutes.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us