Loki actor Tom Hiddleston coming to Orlando as part of MegaCon in February

Hiddleston has been confirmed as a marquee guest for the ever-ballooning MegaCon event in early February. Hiddleston will appear at the convention on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-4, for autographs and photo ops. He’s also hosting the “Tom Hiddleston Live” panel on Sunday.
Autograph prices are steep [Update: And sold out! Phew!}, though, so start saving those coins. A signature will set you back $225, while photos are going for $260.
MegaCon runs from Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 2-4, at the Orange Convention Center. Tickets are available from MegaCon directly.
Event Details
