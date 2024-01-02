Loki actor Tom Hiddleston coming to Orlando as part of MegaCon in February

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Tom Hiddleston will be a special guest at February's MegaCon

actor Tom Hiddleston may be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's also coming to Orlando for MegaCon.Hiddleston has been confirmed as a marquee guest for the ever-ballooning MegaCon event in early February. Hiddleston will appear at the convention on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-4, for autographs and photo ops. He’s also hosting the “Tom Hiddleston Live” panel on Sunday.Autograph prices are steep [!}, though, so start saving those coins. A signature will set you back $225, while photos are going for $260.MegaCon runs from Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 2-4, at the Orange Convention Center. Tickets are available from MegaCon directly.