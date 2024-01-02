Loki actor Tom Hiddleston coming to Orlando as part of MegaCon in February

Leaving the MCU but coming to Orlando seems a fair trade

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 11:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tom Hiddleston will be a special guest at February's MegaCon - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Tom Hiddleston will be a special guest at February's MegaCon
Loki actor Tom Hiddleston may be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's also coming to Orlando for MegaCon.

Hiddleston has been confirmed as a marquee guest for the ever-ballooning MegaCon event in early February. Hiddleston will appear at the convention on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-4, for autographs and photo ops. He’s also hosting the “Tom Hiddleston Live” panel on Sunday.

Autograph prices are steep [Update: And sold out! Phew!}, though, so start saving those coins. A signature will set you back $225, while photos are going for $260.

MegaCon runs from Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 2-4, at the Orange Convention Center. Tickets are available from MegaCon directly.

Event Details
MegaCon

MegaCon

Thu., Feb. 1, 4 p.m., Fri., Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 3, 10 a.m. and Sun., Feb. 4, 10 a.m.

Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse 9899 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$25-$179

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Year's Eve parties and events Orlando 2023

By Kristin Howard

New Year's Eve parties and events Orlando 2023

Shake and shimmy in Mills 50 at Velvet Underground: A Spicy Speakeasy

By Matthew Moyer

Shake and shimmy in Mills 50 at Velvet Underground: A Spicy Speakeasy

In 2023 the lack of accessible performance space became ever more acute, as our town’s emerging talents struggle to find stages

By Seth Kubersky

Can Orlando Fringe’s ArtSpace alleviate the stage crunch?

New ‘Little Mermaid’ stage show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Chelsea Zukowski

New ‘Little Mermaid’ stage show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Also in Arts + Culture

In 2023 the lack of accessible performance space became ever more acute, as our town’s emerging talents struggle to find stages

By Seth Kubersky

Can Orlando Fringe’s ArtSpace alleviate the stage crunch?

Chase Padgett's holiday spirit shines bright in his new show at Orlando Shakes

By Gabby Macogay

Chase Padgett in holiday mode

EPCOT's new 'Luminous' fireworks show goes for old-fashioned visceral impact

By Seth Kubersky

EPCOT’s ‘Luminous’ leaps over the low bar of expectations

Orlando mezzo-soprano Michaela Wright sings a recital with a feminine focus at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Michaela Wright performs a recital at Timucua Arts Foundation Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us