Local stand-ups get their heads examined at 'Psych! A Stand-Up Therapy Comedy Show'

Breakthrough Theatre hosts the hybrid show Friday

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm

Comedians get some onstage therapy at 'Psych!' on Friday
Photo courtesy Roo Nafasat/Facebook
Winter Park’s Breakthrough Theatre hosts this innovative hybrid comedy event Friday. Psych! — subtitled “A Stand-Up Therapy Comedy Show” — takes that careworn comedy trope of a comedian pouring out their slightly skewed hearts to a therapist offstage and turns it on its head. (See the sublime animated series Dr. Katz for the apotheosis of this form.) The therapy sessions happen onstage here.

To wit, comedians Roo Nafasat, Donald Evans and Austin Kleeman perform stand-up sets and then engage with host, comedian and mental health professional Aimee LeCours for free-wheeling debriefings. “Spontaneous revelations” are promised, and we’re thinking that’s not hyperbole for once.

Event Details
Psych! A Stand-Up Therapy Comedy Show

Fri., Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Breakthrough Theatre Company 6900 Aloma Ave, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

Breakthrough Theatre Company

2 events 2 articles

