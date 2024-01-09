Local stand-ups get their heads examined at 'Psych! A Stand-Up Therapy Comedy Show'

Photo courtesy Roo Nafasat/Facebook Comedians get some onstage therapy at 'Psych!' on Friday

Breakthrough Theatre Company 6900 Aloma Ave, Winter Park

Winter Park’s Breakthrough Theatre hosts this innovative hybrid comedy event Friday.— subtitled “A Stand-Up Therapy Comedy Show” — takes that careworn comedy trope of a comedian pouring out their slightly skewed hearts to a therapist offstage and turns it on its head. (See the sublime animated seriesfor the apotheosis of this form.) The therapy sessions happenhere.To wit, comedians Roo Nafasat, Donald Evans and Austin Kleeman perform stand-up sets and then engage with host, comedian and mental health professional Aimee LeCours for free-wheeling debriefings. “Spontaneous revelations” are promised, and we’re thinking that’s not hyperbole for once.