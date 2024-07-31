Local artist Njeri Kinuthia takes the People’s Choice award in Orlando Museum of Art’s annual Prize exhibition

click to enlarge Photo by Macbeth Studio/courtesy OMA "Nyumba" by Florida Prize exhibition award winner Njeri Kinuthia

Since Njeri Kinuthia came onto the scene in recent years, it’s been love at first sightfor Orlando art appreciators. Her bold style speaks loud with a contemporary voice. Classical compositional training gives way to the red, gold and green of her native Africa (Kenya, to be exact) in large, wildly shaped, three-dimensional self-portrait cut-outs that often include long flowing textiles, adding to the dazzle and originality of her vision. Since her first local show, an event at Eclat Law, her recognition has rocketed with participation in numerous exhibitions around town, leaving viewers awestruck in her vapor trail. Like a favorite draft pick who goes the distance, Kinuthia has gone from triumph to triumph, starting modestly but all building up to winning the People’s Choice award at OMA’s 2024 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art.We picked up with Kinuthia after the Florida Prize opening night to reflect on what was then and what is now.I developed an interest in fine art in design school in 2017. Portraiture was my focus and started featuring in local shows. In 2021, I applied for a master’s degree in the U.S. and got the Provost’s Fellowship Award. I was so excited when I started the program. However, I faced a dilemma, I kept my work secret outside UCF. Exploring themes of sexuality, I grappled with the balance between authenticity and external perception. Everything changed when I won the 2023 Eclat Law Prize. The law firm featured my work in their gallery for months, validating my vision. I used the press release by UCF as a chance to come out to the world about my work.Shortly after I received an award from United Arts of Central Florida among other monetary prizes. These were instrumental in scaling up my work. Coralie [Claeysen-Gleyzon], the chief curator of the Orlando Museum of Art, discovered my work when I applied to one of the shows. She loved it so much that she invited me to the Florida Prize, which was an exciting honor. For the months prior to the opening, I was working on my site-specific installations. Working with the museum preparators, it took two weeks to install my work. It was such a privilege to work in a space with tall ceilings and huge walls.During the preview party, I was delighted to see so many familiar faces. When my name was announced as the People’s Choice winner, I was in tears. Feeling so grateful that so many people voted for me.I couldn’t help but wonder who would win. Everyone in the show has incredible work and I felt privileged to be part of it. I was working at the museum for two weeks installing my work and every day I admired the work of all other artists. Being the youngest in the group, it is very inspiring to be included. Each and every one of them has achieved great success in their practice, as well as being innovative. When the banner with our names went up, we all went to see it in a ceremonial way. It was validating to see other artists who were present and the staff were just excited as I was. The excitement was contagious and I had to remind myself to stay calm amidst the joy.I was also very proud of myself because my installation turned out exactly as planned. It seemed surreal, to have the huge museum space with 17-foot-tall ceilings to do with as I pleased. I recognize how far I’ve come, from a small village in Kenya to the grand Florida Prize. I also replayed my journey in my head, feeling so grateful for how things worked out. Having moved to Orlando only three years ago and having had my first show in the U.S. only a year ago, it has quite been the trajectory. As we were driving to the preview with my partner, Tony, I was so excited I let out a little scream. The whole setup was very beautiful. So many people showed up, but even more exciting was seeing all the familiar faces — my friends, UCF colleagues, local artists and the museum team. Their reaction to my installation filled my heart with joy. As I watched them explore my installation, looking up in awe, I felt fulfilled. The excitement of people as they took pictures, asked me questions about my work and the genuine curiosity to find out more filled my heart. It was a euphoric night.I did not expect to win, though, so it was a pleasant surprise when my name was called out. I cried tears of joy, and my partner held me really tight and cried with me. It meant a lot to us. He had witnessed how hard I had worked on the project. People were so happy for me and it meant the world to me. As we drove home, I let out a couple of screams — bless my partner for putting up with me. I went home with a check, bouquets of flowers, cards and lots of pictures! I was too excited to sleep that night, filled with gratitude and joy.Sketching clothing designs in high school. I passed them around to my classmates to leave remarks. They were so supportive that it encouraged me to pursue fashion design at the university. After about a year into the program, I was doing commission portraiture and I developed an interest in fine art.Most of my new ideas develop from previous work. I’m always thinking of ways to build upon what I’ve created before, innovating new methods/materials for my practice. I also love looking at other work for inspiration as well as traditional architecture and textiles. Most of the time, I do not sketch my ideas because my most exciting projects have stemmed from sudden bursts of creativity. I like working on multiple projects simultaneously to keep things fresh. Creating art is the most peaceful place my mind can be. It keeps me sane.I will continue being an art educator here in Orlando and pursue exhibition opportunities beyond Florida. My goal is to exhibit in Nairobi — Kenya — Miami, New York, L.A. and London. I am also applying for residencies, grants and writing proposals for public art projects. Scaling up my work has been very exciting and I want to keep that up.