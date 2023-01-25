"Liberal Redneck" Trae Crowder headlines Orlando Improv on Sunday

Photo courtesy Trae Crowder/Facebook Trae Crowder no doubt has some thoughts about Florida

Event Details Trae Crowder Sun., Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Orlando Improv 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Politically speaking, Florida is the hottest of the many hot messes in America today, and Trae Crowder is coming to the Improv this weekend to tell us about ourselves.His “Liberal Redneck” persona is one of the most original comedic gimmicks in recent memory, and he’s made a national name for himself by calling out conservatives with the vituperation they deserve, in language they speak.Crowder tends to bypass the cheap pop, using razor-sharp phrasing informed by a keen eye for observation that any anthropologist would envy.The current tour takes him through a number of alt-right hubs, and tickets are selling even faster than pitchforks and tiki torches. Seriously though, politics aside, the man is hilarious, and cool as all heck.By all means, catch Crowder’s set, and also go buy his book before the governor has them ground to pulp, then burnt to ashes and buried, probably under a Superfund site.