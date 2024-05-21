LGBTQ+ sporting tournament the Pride Cup returns to Orlando this month

click to enlarge
Photo via The Pride Cup/Facebook
KindRED Pride Foundation will host its third annual LGBTQ+ sporting tournament starting this month.
This year's Pride Cup takes place May 31 through June 2 and will feature golf, pickleball, soccer, basketball, kickball, volleyball and cornhole. The event aims to provide a safe and competitive environment where any skill level is welcome to participate.
The Pride Cup weekend kicks off with a golf outing Friday, May 31, at Dubsdread Golf Course, benefiting the local Pride Chamber.
The Pride Cup hosted the largest LGBTQ+ golfing event in the country in 2023. Organizers expect the event to sell out this year, with 114 golfers and local organizations like the Orlando Magic and Visit Orlando participating.
A new addition to Pride Cup 2024 is basketball, organized by U.S. Pride Basketball League, with eight teams expecting to launch the tournament with players from New York, DC, Memphis, Chicago, Atlanta and Florida. The competitors will play in a round robin Saturday and single elimination Sunday.
The inaugural soccer tournament organized by the International Gay & Lesbian Football Association features two international teams from Mexico and other teams from Philadelphia, California and Florida. The highlight will be the “Kicking Out Transphobia” game.
The pickleball tournament will host 200 players at Lake Buena High School facilities, with women’s and men’s singles on Saturday and mixed doubles and a doubles scramble on Sunday.
This year, cornhole will be open to all players and spectators as a recreational activity.
Kickball, the largest team sport, has 16 teams registered so far across the state of Florida, with 20 to 24 teams to compete in the round robin Saturday and the finals Sunday. Grass volleyball will include 6V6 and 4V4 in a similar round robin and finals format.
The Pride Cup also hosts a range of events such as pool parties, a Riptide party at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark, and special rates and deals for events and hotels.
Registration
for the Pride Cup is open online now.
