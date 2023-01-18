Let's get ready to sluuuuuuurp at this year's Ramen Rumble competition at Orlando's Morimoto Asia

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Let's get ready to sluuuuuuurp at this year's Ramen Rumble competition at Orlando's Morimoto Asia
photo courtesy Morimoto Asia

Lllllet's get ready toooo — nope, we're gonna stop right there, because ring announcer Michael Buffer has trademarked his distinctive catchphrase. But you know what we were gonna say. For a fifth year, the Good Salt restaurant group's Ramen Rumble returns to rock your noodly socks off, with five local chefs battling for the coveted Broth Belt.

Attendees will slurp and vote on five different steaming bowls of tasty ramen (plus a beer from Ivanhoe Brewing and a nonalcoholic beverage, included in the ticket price).

The chef-combatants are Michael Cooper (The Osprey), Hung Huynh (Top Chef winner and culinary director of Omei Restaurant Group), Kaleb Harrell (Hawker's Asian Street Food), Michael Collantes (Soseki Modern Omakase) and Tung Phan (Camille Modern Vietnamese Tasting). Get on down there and suck it up.

5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, Morimoto Asia, Disney Springs, 1600 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-939-6686, morimotoasia.com/ramen-rumble, $95-$800.

Event Details
Ramen Rumble

Ramen Rumble

Mon., Jan. 23, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Morimoto Asia Disney Springs, 1600 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$95

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Read More about Jessica Bryce Young
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Award-winning comedian Kathleen Madigan has a tour stop at Hard Rock Live Orlando this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Award-winning comedian Kathleen Madigan has a tour stop at Hard Rock Live Orlando this weekend

Pedro the Lion will play ‘It’s Hard to Find a Friend’ and ‘Control’ in Orlando this spring

By Ray Roa

Pedro the Lion will play ‘It’s Hard to Find a Friend’ and ‘Control’ in Orlando this spring

Orlando Fringe concludes its Winter Mini-Fest with awards and announces the inaugural ArtSpace season

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe concludes its Winter Mini-Fest with awards and announces the inaugural ArtSpace season

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center has a lot to live up to, but often misses the mark

By Seth Kubersky

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' runs at the Dr. Phil through Jan. 15

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: ‘God is stealthy yet blatant, like a green chameleon perched on a green leaf’

By Rob Brezsny

Are you there, God? It's me, Pisces

Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues

By Seth Kubersky

Pirate River Quest at Legoland Resort in Winter Haven

A decommissioned mural in Parramore finds new life in virtual reality

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

A decommissioned mural in Parramore finds new life in virtual reality

Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest review: ‘How I Met My Mother’

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest review: ‘How I Met My Mother’
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us