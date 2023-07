Legoland Florida announces dates for Halloween-themed ‘Brick-or-Treat’ event

Photo via LEGOLAND Florida/Facebook Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party is roaring back to life on select Saturdays & Sundays this fall

Location Details Legoland One Legoland Way, Winter Haven Elsewhere (877) 350-5346; (877) (FAX) 1 event 15 articles

Legoland Florida Resort has announced the dates for the return ofHalloween event, “ Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party. Starting on Sept. 16, guests at the theme park can enjoy live shows, Halloween-y LEGO constructs, monsters and decorations, themed food for sale, trick-or-treat stations throughout the park, and a new fireworks display.Some of the live shows returning this year include "V.I.M. Dance Party Hosted by Lord Vampyre," "The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night" and "The Jammin’ Jacks."Brick-or-Treat will go down on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Event admission is included with day tickets, hotel packages and select annual passes.There will be more details to come about Brick-or-Treat as fall gets closer.