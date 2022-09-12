Learn the mysteries of Chessboxin against the GZA in Dunedin this month

Be sure to protect ya neck, because acclaimed Wu-Tang rapper GZA is coming to Dunedin, and he wants to play a few games of chess.
Though he's famously been a huge chess fan is whole life, the legendary emcee has been on a bit of a chess run as of late, battling fans in various cities across the country.
And, with Dunedin quickly becoming a hub for big name rappers as of late, it only makes since that GZA would eventually end up here to "chessbox" some heads.
"Chessboxin," as it's appropriately called, will go down on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Dunedin Brewery's Moon Tower from 3-7 p.m., where 25 lucky fans will get a chance to face-off with the The Genius in 5 minute rounds of speed chess.
Contestants will be chosen by a drawing.
The event is free to attend, and stick around for performances from local rappers, as well as a cypher hosted by DJ Jon Ditty, who actually helped make the event a reality after randomly meeting GZA's manager during the 10th anniversary of the Off the Dome open mic night.
Guests will be allowed to sign up for a drawing to play GZA, starting at 3 p.m. on event day. GZA will play games from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.