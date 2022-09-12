ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Learn the mysteries of Chessboxin against the GZA in Dunedin this month

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 11:54 am

click to enlarge Learn the mysteries of Chessboxin against the GZA in Dunedin this month
Facebook/GZA

Be sure to protect ya neck, because acclaimed Wu-Tang rapper GZA is coming to Dunedin, and he wants to play a few games of chess.

Though he's famously been a huge chess fan is whole life, the legendary emcee has been on a bit of a chess run as of late, battling fans in various cities across the country.

And, with Dunedin quickly becoming a hub for big name rappers as of late, it only makes since that GZA would eventually end up here to "chessbox" some heads.

"Chessboxin," as it's appropriately called, will go down on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Dunedin Brewery's Moon Tower from 3-7 p.m., where 25 lucky fans will get a chance to face-off with the The Genius in 5 minute rounds of speed chess.


Contestants will be chosen by a drawing.

The event is free to attend, and stick around for performances from local rappers, as well as a cypher hosted by DJ Jon Ditty, who actually helped make the event a reality after randomly meeting GZA's manager during the 10th anniversary of the Off the Dome open mic night.

Guests will be allowed to sign up for a drawing to play GZA, starting at 3 p.m. on event day. GZA will play games from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

About The Author

ColinWolf

Colin Wolf

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'

By Valerie Galarza

Orlando Cinemark locations celebrate the Caped Crusader for 'Batman Day'

Celebrate Smithsonian Mag's Museum Day with free admission to these Orlando area spots next week

By Matthew Moyer

Art & History Museums of Maitland

Orange County Regional History Center throws an opening bash for their 'Figurehead' Orlando music exhibit Friday

By Matthew Moyer

The Hatebombs play Club Nowhere in 1994

Things to do this week: Amy Schumer, Built to Spill, Broncho, Mutts + Martinis

By Orlando Weekly Editors

Amy Schumer at Hard Rock Live Friday, Sept. 9

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: 'You can't afford to remain unchanged'

By Rob Brezsny

Libran author Ursula K. Le Guin advises change

In 'An Autobiography of Whiteness,' author Baynard Woods reckons with and rejects the privilege of his race

By Jessica Bryce Young

Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

By Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

Free Will Astrology: 'You need to fantasize more than usual'

By Rob Brezsny

Get to dreamin', Capricorns
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us