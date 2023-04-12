Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Latin artist Arcángel set to play Orlando for the first time ever in October

The tour’s closing date is in Orlando

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 2:20 pm

Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Arcángel plays Orlando for the first time in October

La Maravilla, Austin Baby, Señor Santos — however you know him, though he's best known as Arcángel, this Dominican-born, Puerto Rico-raised rapper is set to play the Amway Center for the first time ever in October.

The Grammy-nominated artist is renowned for his hybrid rap and reggaeton style of Latin trap. Most recently, Arcángel placed on Billboard's "Best Albums of 2022" list, released a single with Bad Bunny called "La Jumpa" (and performed with him on top of a gas station in Santurce, Puerto Rico), and collaborated with Bizarrap on the track "BZRP Music Sessions #54."

His "Just-In-Time" 14-city tour kicks off Aug. 26 and includes stops in cities such as Chicago, San Diego and Brooklyn. The tour's closing date is in Orlando, and the only other chance for Floridians to see him is in Miami the night before.

Arcángel is set to bring the house down at the Amway Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Arcángel

Arcángel

Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets


Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
