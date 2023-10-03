Ken Jeong steps away from ‘The Masked Singer’ to give headlining comedy performance in Orlando

Just last week, the Masked Singer judge guessed the identity of the eliminated Rubber Ducky correctly and it was deemed a “Season 10 miracle,” because Jeong “always gets it wrong.” (Haven’t watched the show, but this seems rude!)
Before his role providing “color commentary” — seriously, folks? — on the Fox Network singing contest show, he got his big break in The Hangover films as Mr. Chow, a role that was a powder keg of racist, sexist, homophobic tropes … in which he absolutely slayed. You may hate yourself for laughing, but you probably laughed.
Before that he had a supporting role in Community as Spanish teacher Señor Chang, which he sank his teeth into (a little inside “El Tigre Chino” joke there for the real heads) and eventually landed his own starring sitcom on ABC, Dr. Ken, which played on the fact that Jeong is an actual M.D.
It got canceled after two seasons. No respect, I tell ya.
