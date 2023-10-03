Ken Jeong steps away from ‘The Masked Singer’ to give headlining comedy performance in Orlando

No respect, I tell ya

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 6:10 pm

Ken Jeong performs at Hard Rock Live on Friday - Photo courtesy Ken Jeong/Facebook
Photo courtesy Ken Jeong/Facebook
Ken Jeong performs at Hard Rock Live on Friday
Ken Jeong, like a latter-day, woke-culture-adjusted Rodney Dangerfield, gets no respect.

Just last week, the Masked Singer judge guessed the identity of the eliminated Rubber Ducky correctly and it was deemed a “Season 10 miracle,” because Jeong “always gets it wrong.” (Haven’t watched the show, but this seems rude!)

Before his role providing “color commentary” — seriously, folks? — on the Fox Network singing contest show, he got his big break in The Hangover films as Mr. Chow, a role that was a powder keg of racist, sexist, homophobic tropes … in which he absolutely slayed. You may hate yourself for laughing, but you probably laughed.

Before that he had a supporting role in Community as Spanish teacher Señor Chang, which he sank his teeth into (a little inside “El Tigre Chino” joke there for the real heads) and eventually landed his own starring sitcom on ABC, Dr. Ken, which played on the fact that Jeong is an actual M.D.

It got canceled after two seasons. No respect, I tell ya.

Event Details
Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong

Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$54.50-$89.50
Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

27 events 191 articles


Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
