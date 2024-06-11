Kandi Krave brings adventurous drag and dance music together at Orlando's Iron Cow

The theme is Summer Lovin’, for ’tis the season, and DJs Bitcrusher Boi, Stardoll, Nedz and Renracas are set to lay down a set of leftfield beats and hyper-tropical grooves. They’ll be paired with drag performances from Alexandria Hell, Draggedy Anne, Annie Mae, Sue Cyde and Amnesia Effect.
Worth noting is that Sue Cyde’s creative, intricate and avant-pop personae constantly dazzle and that Amnesia Effect leaves it all on the floor in the way that few do during her very physical performances. All of the evening's performers are adventurous and adding new elements to drag, so get ready to be happily parted from your dollar bills.
10 p.m., Thursday, June 13, Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St., instagram.com/kandikr4ve, $15.
