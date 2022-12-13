Just a reminder that 'Riverdance' is going to tap its way into Orlando in January

Outlasting all of the comedy skits from the 1990s poking fun at this Irish dance phenomenon and flamboyant then-lead Riverdancer Michael Flatley, Riverdance will jig into the City Beautiful in January to mark its 25th anniversary.
This long-running showcase of traditional Irish music and dance will celebrate 25 years of exuberant (though stiff-armed) stepdancing and big production numbers n a show cooked up by original composer Bill Whelan, producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan. This touring production promises new "lighting, projection, stage and costume designs."
Riverdance happens at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center from Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22, 2023. Tickets are available now through the Dr. Phil.
Event Details
