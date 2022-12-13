Just a reminder that 'Riverdance' is going to tap its way into Orlando in January

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 5:24 pm

click to enlarge Riverdance is on the way to Orlando - Image courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
Image courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
Riverdance is on the way to Orlando

Outlasting all of the comedy skits from the 1990s poking fun at this Irish dance phenomenon and flamboyant then-lead Riverdancer Michael Flatley, Riverdance will jig into the City Beautiful in January to mark its 25th anniversary.

This long-running showcase of traditional Irish music and dance will celebrate 25 years of exuberant (though stiff-armed) stepdancing and big production numbers n a show cooked up by original composer Bill Whelan, producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan. This touring production promises new "lighting, projection, stage and costume designs."

Riverdance happens at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center from Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22, 2023. Tickets are available now through the Dr. Phil.

Event Details
Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show

Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show

Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., Sat., Jan. 21, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 22, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$44.75-$124.75

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

By Alex Galbraith

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

Orlando comedian Ken Miller hosts 11th annual toy drive in downtown Orlando Monday night

By Sarah Kinbar

Ken Miller hosts his annual toy drive in Orlando on Monday night

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

By Alex Galbraith

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

Universal Orlando opens movie-themed escape room in CityWalk

By Matthew Moyer

Universal's Great Movie Escape opened in week at CityWalk

Free Will Astrology: Taurus musician David Byrne believes neurodiversity is a super power

By Rob Brezsny

David Byrne at London's Festival Hall, April 2009
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us