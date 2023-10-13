Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to the Plaza Live on Halloween

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Rocky Horror/Facebook Plaza Live kind of reopens for some Halloween 'Rocky Horror' fun

It’s indeed time to do the Time Warp again — and perhaps at an even more unlikely location than Transylvania: the Plaza Live.



On Oct. 31, The Rich Weirdoes — local Rocky Horror re-enactors since 2002 — are putting on two Halloween shadow-cast performances of the cult classic film at this surprising locale.

If you remember, the Plaza Live has been closed since June due to multimillion-dollar renovations to the space. The upcoming performances of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will serve as a peep inside the venue and a brief return to live-event action. Due to ongoing construction in the venue’s main hall, the show will take place in the more intimate Palmer Room.

The 18 + shows will will take place at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween night. Attendees are encouraged to wear their glammiest and most ghoulish costumes to pay proper homage to the cult classic. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door if supplies last.