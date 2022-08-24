ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

In 'Garbology,' a new Sanford art gallery delves into notions of consumption, waste and value

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 1:30 am

click to enlarge Dump Angel (2022), digital print from 35mm scan, 20" x 30", by Stephanie Lister - Photo courtesy the artist
Photo courtesy the artist
Dump Angel (2022), digital print from 35mm scan, 20" x 30", by Stephanie Lister

You’ll be forgiven for rubbishing one of Orlando’s favorite institutions this week if you declare Hollerbach’s is kinda trashy. That’s because the raucous German restaurant sprouted an upstairs art gallery in July (no, really), and that gallery is opening a show called Garbology Thursday. Moriah Russo, gallery director of Hollerbach’s Art Haus, says 15 artists are included in this show “on the theme of ‘trash,’” and while some went the expected route and made work from “discarded, found and/or recycled materials, and post-consumer ephemera,” others were more conceptual in their approach, more deeply exploring issues of “consumption, waste and … value.”

The mostly Central Florida-based roster of artists includes stalwart friends of this here paper Kieran Castaño, Kira Gondeck-Silvia, Richard Reep, Daniel Harris and Leah Sandler (and we were thrilled to see a photograph from Steph Lister, a talented former local who moved to Oakland a few years ago, on the exhibition flyer). The show is up through Oct. 6, so if you miss the party, you can always stop in for a visit and combine the best (artists in town) with the wurst (on your plate).

Event Details
"Garbology": Opening Reception

"Garbology": Opening Reception

Thu., Aug. 25, 6 p.m.

Hollerbach's Art Haus 205 E 1st Street, Sanford Sanford

free

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Things to do in Orlando: Maxwell, The Lumineers, Sandwich Week, The 85 South Show Live, Noah Gunderson

By Orlando Weekly Editors

The Lumineers play Amway Center Tuesday night.

‘Live All in Love’ explores the concept of love through spoken word, movement and visual projections created by an Orlando couple

By Seth Kubersky

‘Live All in Love’ explores the concept of love through spoken word, movement and visual projections created by an Orlando couple

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 3-9: Bad Bunny, Buddy Guy, Florida Underground Fest 3, last chance to see 'Cathedrals of Florida'

By Orlando Weekly Editors

The iconic Bad Bunny plays Camping World Stadium Friday night.

Orlando gets a new zine and self-publishers fest with the Bleh Expo set to happen in October

By Matthew Moyer

Bleh Zine Fest happens in October

In 'An Autobiography of Whiteness,' author Baynard Woods reckons with and rejects the privilege of his race
By Jessica Bryce Young
Baynard Woods

By Jessica Bryce Young

Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

By Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

Free Will Astrology: 'You need to fantasize more than usual'

By Rob Brezsny

Get to dreamin', Capricorns

‘Live All in Love’ explores the concept of love through spoken word, movement and visual projections created by an Orlando couple

By Seth Kubersky

‘Live All in Love’ explores the concept of love through spoken word, movement and visual projections created by an Orlando couple
