Immersive experience 'Wavelength' combines live music and a dazzling light show

One night only at Orlando's Steinmetz Hall

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 10:02 am

‘Wavelength’ happens at the Dr. Phillips Center this week - Photo courtesy Creative City Project/Facebook
Photo courtesy Creative City Project/Facebook
‘Wavelength’ happens at the Dr. Phillips Center this week
Join the Creative City Project for a unique experience featuring a slew of musical masterminds and a dazzling light show, conjuring up a feast for the eyes and ears.

“Wavelength” presents cutting-edge lasers, lights and projections, melded with a musical show pairing a rock band, 12 orchestral musicians and 20 professional singers.

Creative City Project put together this show as the latest of their immersive light and sound experiments, following up 2022’s “The Seasons” and “The Carnival” from 2023.

Steinmetz itself is even getting in on the act; the hall will be extensively decorated with 200 light pillars, so no matter where you’re seated, you’ll be up close to the action.

5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $45-$80.

Event Details
“Wavelength”

“Wavelength”

Sat., Aug. 17, 5:30 & 8 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$45-$80
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


August 14, 2024

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

