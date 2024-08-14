Immersive experience 'Wavelength' combines live music and a dazzling light show

“Wavelength” presents cutting-edge lasers, lights and projections, melded with a musical show pairing a rock band, 12 orchestral musicians and 20 professional singers.
Creative City Project put together this show as the latest of their immersive light and sound experiments, following up 2022’s “The Seasons” and “The Carnival” from 2023.
Steinmetz itself is even getting in on the act; the hall will be extensively decorated with 200 light pillars, so no matter where you’re seated, you’ll be up close to the action.
5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $45-$80.
