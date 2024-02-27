Icon Park's Museum of Illusions offers Leap Day babies free entry

Hop in for a once-in-four-years opportunity

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 4:26 pm

Those with Leap Day birthdays can hop into the Museum of Illusions for free Feb. 29. - Photo courtesy Museum of Illusions/Facebook
Photo courtesy Museum of Illusions/Facebook
Those with Leap Day birthdays can hop into the Museum of Illusions for free Feb. 29.
For the leaplings who only get a true birthday once every four years, Orlando's Museum of Illusions at Icon Park is offering a birthday gift.

Anyone born on Feb. 29 can snag free entry to the museum with the purchase of a guest ticket on Leap Day. Leaplings just have to present a valid ID to prove they’re a Leap Day baby. Then, they can leap into all the optical illusions and exhibits they want.

Museum of Illusion exhibits include the vortex tunnel, the infinity room, the reversed room, the clone room, holograms and much more. General admission tickets for the MOI typically start at $25.

Location Details

Museum of Illusions Orlando

8441 International Drive Suite #250, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

833-541-0992

Alexandra Sullivan

