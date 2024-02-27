Icon Park's Museum of Illusions offers Leap Day babies free entry

Anyone born on Feb. 29 can snag free entry to the museum with the purchase of a guest ticket on Leap Day. Leaplings just have to present a valid ID to prove they’re a Leap Day baby. Then, they can leap into all the optical illusions and exhibits they want.
Museum of Illusion exhibits include the vortex tunnel, the infinity room, the reversed room, the clone room, holograms and much more. General admission tickets for the MOI typically start at $25.
Location Details
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed