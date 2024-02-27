Icon Park's Museum of Illusions offers Leap Day babies free entry

Photo courtesy Museum of Illusions/Facebook Those with Leap Day birthdays can hop into the Museum of Illusions for free Feb. 29.

Location Details Museum of Illusions Orlando 8441 International Drive Suite #250, Orlando I-Drive/Universal 833-541-0992

For the leaplings who only get a true birthday once every four years, Orlando's Museum of Illusions at Icon Park is offering a birthday gift.Anyone born on Feb. 29 can snag free entry to the museum with the purchase of a guest ticket on Leap Day. Leaplings just have to present a valid ID to prove they’re a Leap Day baby. Then, they can leap into all the optical illusions and exhibits they want.Museum of Illusion exhibits include the vortex tunnel, the infinity room, the reversed room, the clone room, holograms and much more. General admission tickets for the MOI typically start at $25.