How to celebrate July 4th at Orlando’s theme parks in 2023

The Rhythm Bricks: Catch the three-piece drummer show roaming around the park through the day.

USA Flag Build: Help the Master Model Builders create an American flag out of Lego bricks.

Backyard BBQ Scavenger Hunt: Scour Miniland USA for backyard BBQ items.

Red, White, & Boom DJ Dance Party: Head to the front of The Great Lego Race for a DJ dance party before the fireworks show. 6-8 p.m.

Touch the Sky Fireworks Show: Head to Pirates’ Cove at 8 p.m. for the kickoff party, then at 9 p.m. put on the special 3D fireworks viewing glasses to see the fireworks transformed into exploding Lego bricks.

July 4th may be on a Tuesday this year, but that doesn’t stop Florida’s theme parks from celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and red, white and blue everything.Every major theme park in the state will have some sort of July 4th event, usually a special nighttime fireworks show.has two showings of “Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” at 9:20 p.m. on July 3 and 4. There’s also DJ music and themed food and drinks offerings throughout the park those days.Atthe Epcot Forever fireworks show has a Fourth of July grand finale called “Heartbeat of Freedom.” In The American Adventure pavilion, the Voices of Liberty will perform a cappella tunes and there are chances to see beloved Disney characters in their “Spirit of '76” outfits.Several restaurants in Epcot also have Independence Day-themed food and drinks.Fourth of July Liege Waffle on July 4 only.The American Dream, composed of Frozen Fanta Wild Cherry, vanilla ice cream and Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy.Fourth of July shake, a red velvet shake with whipped cream and red velvet cake pieces. Available July 1-31.also has a couple of treats available July 1-31.Mickey Apple Pie Cupcake, a yellow cupcake filled with apple pie filling and topped with salted caramel buttercream, cinnamon streusel, rainbow silver sparkles and red, white and blue Mickey ears.4th of July Box Tart, with cherry pie filling, vanilla fondant and star sprinkles.Disney’s resort hotels have the biggest variety of patriotic offerings. Plus, many of them are better places to see the July 4 fireworks and avoid the packed parks.Disney’shotel has the popular twist on a classic summertime meal — a "hot dog" eclair with chocolate buttercream “condiments,” iced sugar-cookie “fries” and a raspberry dipping sauce ("ketchup"). Available through Aug. 31.Other notable treats include Independence Day cupcakes and Freedom Cheesecake (BoardWalk), star-spangled brownie bars (Caribbean Beach Resort and Port Orleans Resort) and Red, White, and Blue Colada and Gin and Tonic cocktails (various resorts).Find the full foodie guide to July 4 at Disney World here Like previous years, Universal Orlando will have July 4 entertainment starting at 5 p.m. in thepark andUniversal Studios Florida and CityWalk will both have live music and performers and DJs. The Studios will also have character meet-and-greets. Few details have been shared about Universal’s Independence Day festivities, but previous years have included stilt performers in patriotic attire, July 4 decor and entertainment at the Music Plaza Stage in the Studios, and character dance parties.A themed pyrotechnics display to cap the celebration is expected at 9 p.m. in Universal Studios Florida.Weather permitting, there will be four nights of themed fireworks at SeaWorld Orlando.On July 1-4, guests can catch celebratory fireworks synced to patriotic music over SeaWorld’s central lake. This allows the show to be seen throughout the park, including thetheandSeaWorld also has a Fourth of July sale , which includes single-day tickets starting at $58 and savings on two-day tickets and annual Fun Cards.Over in Tampa, Busch Gardens will have five days of fun starting June 30.Along with the Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular, there is a Fourth of July Celebration at thewith choreographed lights, music and fireworks and a patriotic grand finale.The Summer Nights fireworks run every Friday and Saturday, plus July 2-4. Also during the summertime event is free beer through July 20 atin Pantopia. Annual passholders get two free 7-ounce pours and all other guests get one free 7-ounce sample.Other summertime entertainment includes Cirque Electric in the Stanleyville Theater and the Turn It Up! Remix show at the Moroccan Palace Theater.Learn more about Summer Nights and the Fourth of July Celebration at BuschGardens.com Florida’s most kid-friendly theme park brings back Red, White & Boom! on July 2-4.The Independence Day event includes themed entertainment, DJ music and dance parties, Lego builds, patriotic snacks and an epic 3D fireworks show.Specialty food and drinks include summer street corn (Taco Everyday & Beach Street Taco), hot dogs with pulled pork and slaw (Dragon’s Den), BBQ brisket sandwiches (Ultimate Sandwich Builder), brisket grilled cheese (Deli Takeover), star-spangled soft serve (Kingdom Cones) and Red, White & Brew beer offerings for the adults.The amusement parks in both Orlando and Kissimmee will have fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.