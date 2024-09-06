Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live brings full-size stuntin' trucks to Kissimmee next year

Maximum overdrive!

By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 4:33 pm

click to enlarge Gunkster will be at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Gunkster will be at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to the Orlando area next year, and despite the name, these trucks are life-size smashers.

The weekend features monster trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster going head-to-head. Also on hand will be the transforming Skelesaurus and the Freestyle Motocross Team.

Would you like a touch of EDC flair with your monster trucks? This Hot Wheels-branded event is themed Glow-N-Fire, which means plenty of lights-out action,  phosphorescent illumination and added flames.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live happens on Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4, 2025. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

Sat., May 3, 12:30 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., May 4, 2:30 p.m.

Silver Spurs Arena 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

Buy Tickets

$8-$65
Location Details

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

321-697-3333



Matthew Moyer

September 4, 2024

