Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live brings full-size stuntin' trucks to Kissimmee next year

The weekend features monster trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster going head-to-head. Also on hand will be the transforming Skelesaurus and the Freestyle Motocross Team.
Would you like a touch of EDC flair with your monster trucks? This Hot Wheels-branded event is themed Glow-N-Fire, which means plenty of lights-out action, phosphorescent illumination and added flames.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live happens on Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4, 2025. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed